Amrita University opens admissions for B.Tech

Eligibility for the AEEE test requires a 12th grade or equivalent from a recognised board, with a minimum of 55 percent each in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics separately, and a minimum of 60 percent in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics aggregately. Candidates for admission must have been born on or after July 1, 2001.

Ranked A++ by NAAC and the 5th Best Overall University in India in the 2021 National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF), Amrita University has announced that admissions for its engineering courses are now open. Amrita invites all students to #Claimyourfuture by applying to Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham's engineering programs and acing the Amrita Engineering Entrance Examination (AEEE) or one of the other four eligibility examinations, which include the Remote Proctored Examination (CBT or RPE), JEE Mains 2021, SAT, or Pearson UG Entrance Examination Score (PUEE). For AEEE – Engineering 2022 Centre Based Test, the university is following the JEE Mains format.

For admissions to B.Tech. programs at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham's four campuses in Amritapuri (Kerala), Bengaluru, Chennai, and Coimbatore, AEEE 2021 will be held online in two rounds in February and May 2022. To qualify for admission, eligible candidates can take any portion of the online/offline test. Offline, the same examination is carried out. The candidate has the option of selecting the examination mode. A student would be allowed a maximum of three attempts, with the best score being used to rank them.

Amrita School of Engineering has 50% of its total seats allocated for scholarships and has a record of 88% successful placements from international and reputed MNC’s in 2021 with a highest package of 56.95 lakhs per annum. The top companies include the likes of Microsoft, Intel, Amazon and more with an average CTC of 6 lakhs per annum.

