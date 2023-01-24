Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Zomato to hire around 800 people across divisions, founder shares job vacancies on LinkedIn

    Zomato is looking forward to hire as many as 800 people across various domains. The company's founder, Deepinder Goyal posted various job vacancies on LinkedIn. The posts are - Chief of Staff to CEO, Generalist, Growth Manager, etc.

    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

    The labour market is incredibly unstable right now due to internet titans like Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Meta, and Twitter laying off workers in a variety of industries. The most recent firm to announce layoffs was Spotify, which intended to cut 6% of its personnel.

    In the middle of all the layoffs, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal posted a number of job openings on LinkedIn. The firm hopes to hire about 800 individuals in a variety of positions, including engineers, product managers, growth managers, and other positions.

    Deepinder Goyal, the founder of Zomato, advertised five openings on his LinkedIn profile. Chief of Staff to the CEO, Generalist, Growth Manager, Product Owner, and Software Development Engineer are the positions.

    Also Read | Ford Motor plans to layoff up to 3,200 employees across Europe: Report

    "Hello everyone – we have about 800 positions open across these 5 roles at Zomato. If you happen to know someone really good for any of these roles, please tag them on this thread," Goyal wrote.

    He further wrote: "To express interest in knowing more about any of these roles, please email me at deepinder@zomato.com – me and/or my team will be prompt in responding to you and closing the loop either way."

    Recent allegations claimed that certain Zomato delivery personnel were attempting to run a scam by having the consumer pay them, rather than the business, a fee of Rs 200 or Rs 300 for their order. The hoax was reported on LinkedIn, and Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Zomato, was tagged with the message.

    Deepinder Goyal responded to the same by stating that he was aware of the ongoing fraud and was working to close the loopholes. He commented on the post, "Aware of this, working to address the gaps.

    Also Read: Here's why Apple has not made any mass layoffs till now

