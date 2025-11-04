Zoho has updated its Notebook application with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features from its in-house Zia platform. The upgrade simplifies knowledge management with tools for intelligent Q&A, meeting transcription, and mind map generation.

Zoho has introduced a major update to its note-taking application, Zoho Notebook, adding advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features under its in-house AI platform, Zia. The company has also expanded the free student edition to include Notebook AI, allowing students to access the same intelligent tools as business users.

According to a press release by Zoho, the new version of Zoho Notebook is designed to change the way individuals and teams capture and manage knowledge. The AI-powered update simplifies note-taking, organisation, and collaboration, helping users find and use information more easily.

Zoho's Notebook now enables teams to work together in shared spaces organised by projects or departments. The tool features a digital whiteboard that supports various content types, including text, drawings, and images, making it easier for teams to share ideas in one place.

Zoho Notebook's deep integration with other Zoho apps, such as Zoho CRM, Zoho Projects, and Zoho Mail, enables users to manage information seamlessly without needing to switch between platforms. This integration reduces the risk of data silos, ensuring a consistent workflow.

The introduction of Notebook AI brings several new intelligent features to users. The Intelligent Q&A Assistant can find information directly from personal notes or generate answers on any topic.

Meeting Notes converts spoken discussions into organised text with speaker names and summaries, while Mind Map Generation turns long documents into easy-to-understand visual maps.

Other additions include Smart Note Creation, which automatically formats tasks, tables, and templates, and Writing Enhancement, which refines grammar, tone, and clarity. Users can also take advantage of Multilingual Voice Search and Translation, supporting 80 global languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Oriya, and Sanskrit.

The app's Tone and Voice Customisation feature lets users adapt their writing style, from formal reports to friendly messages. Zoho also plans to integrate Notebook with Zoho Voice and Zoho CRM to automatically generate and attach meeting or sales notes within CRM records.

The upgraded features are available to all users under the Zoho One Premium license and as an add-on for individual users. Notebook Essential remains free, while Notebook for Business is priced at Rs 333.25 per user per month when billed annually. Students can access the new AI-powered Notebook edition for free using their educational email IDs.

"Rather than forcing users to adapt to rigid software structures, Zoho Notebook moulds itself around natural workflows while providing intelligent assistance that amplifies human capability," the release said.

