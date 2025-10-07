Sridhar Vembu shown that a hamlet can build a worldwide enterprise. The Zoho Corporation and Arattai app creator is one of indigenous technology's brightest stars.
He was born in 1968 into a simple family in the Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu. He was very bright in his studies from the beginning and always dreamed of doing something big.
He completed his B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Madras. After this, he completed his Master's and PhD from Princeton University (USA).
Sandeep Vembu, a Qualcomm engineer in the US, was unhappy. He decided to build his own technology revolution in India.
Sridhar founded AdventNet with his siblings and a friend in 1996. Zoho Corporation, founded in 2009, competes with Microsoft.
Sridhar Vembu believes that the world's best software can also be created from a village. With this thought, he opened several Zoho offices in rural Tamil Nadu.
Zoho is a business platform, not simply software. It contains Zoho Mail, Zoho Meeting, and India's native messaging software, Arattai.
This is Zoho's new innovation, considered an indigenous alternative to WhatsApp. It is a completely privacy-focused app built on Indian data security standards.
In 2024, Sridhar Vembu's net worth was at ₹48,000 crore. Padma Shri recipient. Zoho's global growth without outside funding is his greatest success.
