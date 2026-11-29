YouTube remains the most popular podcast platform in India, reaching 55 percent of listeners. Local apps show higher daily engagement, with the majority of the audience being under 45 and preferring to listen from home.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): YouTube and YouTube Music stand as the most popular platforms for listening to podcasts in India, reaching 55 per cent of total survey respondents, according to a report by S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan. The 2026 Asia-Pacific Consumer Insights survey revealed that podcast listeners constitute 64 per cent of total respondents in the country. Among those who specifically use podcast services, YouTube's reach climbed to 85 per cent, followed by Spotify at 65 per cent, JioSaavn at 35 per cent, and Gaana at 28 per cent.

"Podcast listening in India is a common habit that primarily occurs at home and is centered on a young audience," the report stated. Across the overall respondent pool, Spotify trailed YouTube at 42 per cent, while JioSaavn secured third place at 23 per cent and Gaana ranked fourth at 18 per cent. Other platforms, including Amazon Audible, Pocket FM, and Kuku FM, each reached fewer than 15 per cent of respondents. While global platforms command wider reach, local services recorded higher daily engagement. Data indicated that 54 per cent of Gaana users and 46 per cent of JioSaavn users tune in daily, compared with 39 per cent on Spotify and 35 per cent on YouTube. Overall, 85 per cent of podcast listeners tune in at least once a week.

"Regional platforms (despite smaller respondent bases) are reaching audiences with distinctly more active and varied listening habits than the general YouTube podcast audience," the report noted. Listening habits remained largely domestic across all services. "Home is the dominant listening location with 82% of podcast service users across all platforms. Workplace listening accounted for 9% and commuting for 7%," the report said.

Demographically, 70 per cent of podcast users in India are under 45 years of age, with the largest concentration in the 25 to 34 age bracket. Regional platforms attracted an even younger base, with 81 per cent of JioSaavn users and 75 per cent of Gaana users falling under 45. Additionally, 74 per cent of listeners hold a college, university, or postgraduate degree.

"Survey data indicated that podcast service users in India prefer a consistent set of top genres across platforms," the report added. Comedy emerged as the top genre among 55 per cent of listeners, followed by sports at 53 per cent and news and politics at 51 per cent. Niche platforms showed sharp genre spikes, with 88 per cent of Hubhopper users engaging in true crime and 81 per cent of Earshot listeners favouring games and hobbies. "Overall, the survey portrays India's podcast landscape as a frequent, home-based activity among a young and demographically balanced audience," the report said. (ANI)