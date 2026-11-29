Jefferies reports India is the world's second most vibrant capital market, buoyed by a closed capital account that protects domestic exchanges and encourages robust local retail participation compared to passive-heavy US markets.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): India has emerged as the most vibrant capital market globally after the United States, bolstered by a closed capital account that shielded domestic exchanges from foreign outflows and allowed local participation to thrive, according to a Jefferies GREED & fear report. The report noted that while retail investors across Asia, Europe, and Latin America increasingly divert funds into American equities via trading apps, India’s market structure fosters internal development. This domestic focus contrasts sharply with Southeast Asian stock markets, where trading volumes declined due to capital moving toward Big Tech-dominated US shares.

"India’s capital markets have been protected, by contrast, because of a closed capital account which has allowed a vibrant capital market to develop internally," the report stated. "Indeed GREED & fear would argue that India is now the most vibrant capital market globally after America’s," it added.

Beyond scale, the report highlighted structural differences that make the Indian equity landscape distinct from the American market. Portfolios in India show broader diversification, supported by an active mid-cap segment and minimal reliance on passive funds. Regulatory frameworks also differ, as Indian investment applications do not permit payment for order flow. "GREED & fear would also argue that it is much healthier than America’s. Equity portfolios are much more diversified. There is a vibrant mid-cap sector while there is a marked lack of passive investing," the report said. "By contrast, passive investing in the US has led, in GREED & fear’s view, to literally mindless investing on a gargantuan scale," it noted.

The report also raised concerns regarding global overexposure to US stocks, driven by institutional positioning and retail enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence. According to the report, America’s 67.2 per cent share of world stock market capitalisation as of December 24, 2024, on the MSCI AC World Index likely marks a peak. "For related reasons, the foreign exposure to US equities is likely to prove to be a massive misallocation of capital if GREED & fear is right," the report stated.

Data from the report revealed a divergence in how foreign entities treat American debt versus equities. While overseas central banks trim their holdings of US government bonds, international buyers continue pouring money into American stocks. Foreign official ownership of US Treasuries dropped from 36.4 per cent at the end of 2011 to 11.5 per cent in September 2026. Over the same 12-month period ending in September, however, foreigners purchased a net 945 billion US dollars worth of American equities. The report warned that potential declines in US equity values carry deflationary risks for American retail investors, creating direct consequences for US monetary policy. (ANI)