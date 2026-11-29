S&P Global projects India and Vietnam as the fastest-growing Asia-Pacific economies in 2027. Despite strong export performance, India faces potential headwinds from inflation and agricultural challenges affecting near-term economic growth.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Vietnam and India will emerge as the fastest-growing economies in the Asia-Pacific region in 2027, according to S&P Global’s Economic Outlook Asia-Pacific Q1 2027 report. The ratings agency maintained its overall Asia-Pacific gross domestic product growth forecast at 4.4 per cent for 2027, unchanged from its September projection, while nudging up the 2026 forecast to 4.8 per cent from 4.6 per cent.

"Our Asia-Pacific GDP forecast is still 4.4% for 2027, same as in September. We only made a material upward revision to our growth forecast for Hong Kong and a significant downward revision to the Philippines. We expect Vietnam and India to be the region's fastest-growing economies in 2027," the report stated.

For India, S&P Global projected GDP growth at 7 per cent in both the current and subsequent fiscal years ending in March. Growth during the June and September quarters drew support from strong goods exports, public-sector investment, and household consumption, with buoyant credit growth fueling consumer spending.

"While the goods export strength has benefited from higher commodity prices, it has also been supported by trade diversification and India's increasing integration into global supply chains, with strength visible in electronic and engineering goods and chemicals," the report noted.

Across the broader region, third-quarter GDP data indicated that economic momentum held up with solid quarter-on-quarter expansion. A global artificial intelligence build-out drove export growth in technology-exporting economies, including mainland China, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. As per the report, economies with less exposure to artificial intelligence, such as India, also recorded healthy export performance.

Despite the steady growth outlook, S&P Global flagged emerging macroeconomic headwinds for India in the second half of the fiscal year, noting that the growth-inflation mix will turn less favourable.

"We expect higher input costs to be increasingly passed through to consumers. And we think the lagged effects of earlier disruptions will combine with fresh headwinds, most notably the uneven monsoon. Deficient rainfall during the summer season, lower reservoir levels and persistent El Niño conditions are likely to weigh on both current agricultural output and the upcoming winter crop," the agency stated.

Retail inflation in India stood at 6.1 per cent in October, breaching the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band of 2 per cent to 6 per cent. S&P Global projected inflation to average 5.3 per cent in the current fiscal year ending March, with risks tilted to the upside, before easing to 4.7 per cent in the fiscal year ending March 2028.

"The broadening passthrough of costs is likely to intensify inflationary pressures. We therefore expect the RBI to raise policy rates by a further 25 basis points in December and judge it increasingly likely there will be another one early in 2027," the report added. (ANI)