An EY report citing World Bank data indicates India has achieved the highest post-Covid growth and lowest inequality, with extreme poverty dropping to 2.6 percent. GDP is projected to reach 7.1 percent in FY27 despite global headwinds.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): India has emerged with the highest growth and lowest inequality among major economies in post-Covid years, according to an EY report citing the World Bank’s assessment. The EY report highlighted the World Bank’s October 2026 ‘Poverty, Prosperity and Planet’ report, which evaluated India’s performance in poverty reduction and economic expansion. Based on a global extreme poverty threshold of PPPD 3 (Purchasing Power Parity) per day, the poverty headcount ratio in India dropped from 59.7 per cent in FY78 to 2.6 per cent in FY24. "As per this assessment, India has been remarkably successful in reducing poverty and inequality while sustaining relatively higher growth, especially after the implementation of market-oriented reforms since the early 1990s," the EY report stated. The report noted that the Gini coefficient of inequality in per capita expenditure falls over time, though it initially increased between FY94 and FY12. Against global headwinds, the World Bank projects India’s real GDP growth at 7.1 per cent in FY27. "Thus, in spite of continuing global headwinds, the Indian economy has shown a stellar performance, with the highest real GDP growth, projected by the World Bank at 7.1% in FY27. Further, India has shown near eradication of extreme poverty and has the lowest per capita consumption expenditure/income inequality among major global economies," the report added.

For the second quarter of FY27, rating agencies and economists projected real GDP growth between 7.2 per cent and 8.0 per cent, with a median rate of 7.6 per cent, compared to the Reserve Bank of India’s October 2026 projection of 7.2 per cent. Global crude prices averaged USD 88.8 per barrel in 2QFY27, down from USD 95.3 per barrel in 1QFY27. Merchandise exports grew by 22.9 per cent in 2QFY27, up from 15.8 per cent in 1QFY27, while combined goods and services exports rose 17.2 per cent. These factors helped the rupee appreciate to Rs 92.5 per US dollar on November 25, 2026, from Rs 96.8 on May 20, 2026. Industrial and services indicators remain firm. The Index of Services Production grew 14.0 per cent year-on-year in August 2026, and second-quarter IIP growth averaged 7.3 per cent. In October 2026, Manufacturing PMI stood at 54.7, and Services PMI reached a four-month high of 55.8. Gross GST collections touched Rs 2.31 lakh crore in October 2026, up from Rs 2.03 lakh crore in September 2026. However, inflation poses a challenge as CPI inflation rose to 6.1 per cent in October 2026, breaching the RBI's 6 per cent upper tolerance limit, while WPI inflation reached 12.3 per cent. "WPI inflation read in combination with CPI inflation at 6.1% in October 2026, which has crossed the upper tolerance level of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), indicates prospects of persistent price pressure going forward. This calls for an upward revision in the RBI's policy rate in the December 2026 MPC meeting, following on the earlier increase of 25 basis points in the October 2026 monetary policy review," the report stated. On the fiscal front, the government's gross tax revenue grew 8.3 per cent in 2QFY27, and the fiscal deficit reached 42.1 per cent of the annual budgeted target during 1HFY27. Meanwhile, net FDI outflows reached USD 4.9 billion and net FPI outflows hit USD 6.7 billion in September 2026. Retail motor vehicle sales contracted 23.8 per cent year-on-year in October 2026 due to an unfavourable base effect, though they grew 25.1 per cent month-on-month. "Going forward, in the remaining part of the fiscal year, while export demand appears to be robust, domestic demand requires support calling for continued momentum of GoI's capital expenditure growth while adhering to the fiscal consolidation targets," the report said. (ANI)