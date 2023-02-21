Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wipro offers lower salary packages to freshers, reduces by 50%: Report

    IT major Wipro has communicated to candidates it previously made an offer of Rs 6.5 lakh per annum (LPA), asking if they would be willing to take up the offer at Rs 3.5 LPA. The company offers two hiring programmes for freshers: Elite and Turbo.

    Wipro offers lower salary packages to freshers reduces by 50 per cent Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 2:13 PM IST

    Wipro is cutting new employees' salaries even though it had guaranteed them sizable yearly salaries. The software firm originally claimed that it would offer newcomers a yearly payment of Rs 6.5 lakh if they successfully completed their training at Wipro. But according to the formal email sent to new recruiters, the applicants must now take a salary that is about 50% less than what was initially given. Wipro fired freshmen earlier this year after they failed an internal test due to subpar performance.

    The revised low-salary deal has been extended to all Wipro applicants who took part in the company's Velocity grads programme this year. The business gives the applicants a set amount of time to decide whether they want to join the team at a lower wage or not without pressuring them to take the offer.

    Also Read | UPI-PayNow launched: know transaction limit, who can use, how it works, other details

    Freshers were expecting to be onboarded on February 16 when they received an onboarding email with a package worth Rs 6.5 LPA. Instead, they received a deadline with a lower package worth 3.5 LPA and were requested to respond by February 20, according to media reports.

    The company further said in an email, “Currently, we have project engineers’ roles available for recruitment with an annual compensation of Rs 3.5 lakh. If you choose to accept this offer, all previous offers will stand void.” If a candidate chooses not to accept the lower offer, they may continue to hold on to their original offer.

    he company offers two hiring programmes for freshers: Elite and Turbo. Meanwhile, Wipro is rolling out 87 percent of the variable pay for the third quarter of FY23 for employees whose variable is linked to company performance.

    Also Read | In a comeback strategy, Adani group firm repays SBI Mutual Funds' Rs 1,500 crore: Report

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2023, 2:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UPI-PayNow launched: know transaction limit, who can use, how it works, other details - adt

    UPI-PayNow launched: know transaction limit, who can use, how it works, other details

    IndiGo vs Air India: The battle for dominance in India's aviation market

    IndiGo vs Air India: Battle for dominance in India's aviation market

    In a comeback strategy, Adani group firm repays SBI Mutual Funds' Rs 1,500 crore: Report AJR

    In a comeback strategy, Adani group firm repays SBI Mutual Funds' Rs 1,500 crore: Report

    Gautam Adani net worth dips below USD 50 billion as Hindenburg report hits Adani Group fortune gcw

    Gautam Adani’s net worth dips below $50 billion as Hindenburg report hits Adani Group's fortune

    All GST compensation dues worth of Rs 16982 crore will be cleared announces Nirmala Sitharaman gcw

    All GST compensation dues worth Rs 16,982 crore will be cleared, announces Nirmala Sitharaman

    Recent Stories

    Roopa IPS vs Rohini IAS war: Karnataka govt transfers both officers

    Roopa IPS vs Rohini IAS war: Karnataka govt transfers both officers

    Javed Akhtar's BIG statement during Pakistan visit, says '26/11 attackers roaming free' AJR

    Javed Akhtar's BIG statement during Pakistan visit, says '26/11 attackers roaming free'

    UPI-PayNow launched: know transaction limit, who can use, how it works, other details - adt

    UPI-PayNow launched: know transaction limit, who can use, how it works, other details

    When Malaika Arora driver leaked her private details to her ex husband Arbaaz Khan driver RBA

    When Malaika Arora’s driver leaked her private details to her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan’s driver

    Rishab Shetty pens heartfelt note on winning Dadasaheb Phalke award for Most Promising Actor; know details vma

    Rishab Shetty pens heartfelt note on winning Dadasaheb Phalke award for Most Promising Actor; know details

    Recent Videos

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon