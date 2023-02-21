Wipro offers lower salary packages to freshers, reduces by 50%: Report

IT major Wipro has communicated to candidates it previously made an offer of Rs 6.5 lakh per annum (LPA), asking if they would be willing to take up the offer at Rs 3.5 LPA. The company offers two hiring programmes for freshers: Elite and Turbo.

Wipro is cutting new employees' salaries even though it had guaranteed them sizable yearly salaries. The software firm originally claimed that it would offer newcomers a yearly payment of Rs 6.5 lakh if they successfully completed their training at Wipro. But according to the formal email sent to new recruiters, the applicants must now take a salary that is about 50% less than what was initially given. Wipro fired freshmen earlier this year after they failed an internal test due to subpar performance.

The revised low-salary deal has been extended to all Wipro applicants who took part in the company's Velocity grads programme this year. The business gives the applicants a set amount of time to decide whether they want to join the team at a lower wage or not without pressuring them to take the offer.

Freshers were expecting to be onboarded on February 16 when they received an onboarding email with a package worth Rs 6.5 LPA. Instead, they received a deadline with a lower package worth 3.5 LPA and were requested to respond by February 20, according to media reports.

The company further said in an email, “Currently, we have project engineers’ roles available for recruitment with an annual compensation of Rs 3.5 lakh. If you choose to accept this offer, all previous offers will stand void.” If a candidate chooses not to accept the lower offer, they may continue to hold on to their original offer.

Meanwhile, Wipro is rolling out 87 percent of the variable pay for the third quarter of FY23 for employees whose variable is linked to company performance.

