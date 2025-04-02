user
user icon

iD Fresh Food's new CMO eyes Indian breads as next big market disruptor

Kwatra, who previously spent over a decade at Nestlé and nearly four years at Britannia, was at a crossroads between continuing his corporate journey or embracing entrepreneurship.

iD Fresh Food's new CMO eyes Indian breads as next big market disruptor AJR
Ajay Joseph
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 2, 2025, 12:39 PM IST

Gaurav Kwatra, the newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer at iD Fresh Food, likens his experience at the packaged food company to driving a Formula One car. "I'm still testing how fast the car can go, and how fast I can go in it," he says, reflecting on his first 100 days at the firm known for its idli and dosa batters, parathas, and ready-to-cook products.

Kwatra, who previously spent over a decade at Nestlé and nearly four years at Britannia, was at a crossroads between continuing his corporate journey or embracing entrepreneurship. His role in launching Purina PetCare in India gave him a taste of building a business from the ground up. However, when iD Fresh Food approached him, he found the opportunity to be a perfect fit.

Also read: Centre proposes Rs 30,000 minimum salary for graduates: Will it apply to private sector?

Switching from multinational corporations to an agile Indian company has been a notable shift, particularly in terms of speed. "At iD Fresh Food, we can move very fast, whether it's innovation or campaigns," Kwatra observes, contrasting it with larger organizations that take a more measured approach.

Kwatra's first major initiative at iD Fresh Food was launched on March 30, 2025. The campaign introduced new packaging for the company's batters, emphasizing their preservative-free nature. Additionally, the company invited schoolchildren to visit and audit its factory, a continuation of last year’s initiative involving grandmothers.

Kwatra recalls his initial meeting with iD Fresh Food's co-founder and chairman, PC Musthafa, as a defining moment. Musthafa was transparent about his attachment to the brand and his gradual transition toward delegating control. "I'll be very honest, it will take me time to give you full control of the brand," Musthafa had told him—a statement that resonated with Kwatra and ultimately convinced him to take on the role.

Among the various products at iD Fresh Food, bread has particularly captured Kwatra's interest—not the standard loaves found in bakeries, but traditional Indian breads like missi roti and millet-based varieties that have faded from mainstream consumption.

Also read: Indian stock market: Sensex, Nifty edge up as banking, IT stocks rally ahead of tariff decision

Recognizing a gap in the market, Kwatra sees an opportunity for iD Fresh Food to revive and package these traditional breads. "Indian breads are a bit of a lost art; many have disappeared from our repertoire, leaving us mostly with chapatis and parathas," he says. The company is now planning to introduce a range of traditional Indian breads, catering to both indulgence and health-conscious consumers.

"I believe there is no one in the country today who owns this space, and iD Fresh Food has the right to build the traditional Indian bread category in a packaged format," Kwatra asserts, signaling exciting developments ahead for the brand.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mumbai real estate boom: March records highest property registrations before April hike AJR

Mumbai's real estate boom: March records highest property registrations before April hike

Ratan Tata's will: Rs 3.5 crore bequeathed to staff, loan waivers for employees AJR

Ratan Tata's will: Rs 3.5 crore bequeathed to staff, loan waivers for employees

Indian stock market: Sensex, Nifty edge up as banking, IT stocks rally ahead of tariff decision AJR

Indian stock market: Sensex, Nifty edge up as banking, IT stocks rally ahead of tariff decision

Financially weaker states gaining more from Mudra loans, reveals SBI report AJR

Financially weaker states gaining more from Mudra loans, reveals SBI report

EPFO strengthens banking network: 32 banks now handle contribution collections AJR

EPFO strengthens banking network: 32 banks now handle contribution collections

Recent Stories

Faster Kerala trains soon: New signaling system, track realignment in progress; Report anr

Faster Kerala trains soon: New signaling system, track realignment in progress; Report

Government land can no longer be deemed waqf property under new amendment: Here's what the Waqf bill says ddr

Government land can no longer be deemed waqf property under new amendment: Here's what the Waqf bill says

Mumbai real estate boom: March records highest property registrations before April hike AJR

Mumbai's real estate boom: March records highest property registrations before April hike

Paatal Lok to Delhi Crime: Top 10 Indian mystery thrillers you can't miss NTI

Paatal Lok to Delhi Crime: Top 10 Indian mystery thrillers you can't miss

Pushpa 2 World Televsion Premiere: When and where to watch Allu Arjun starrer in TV? Check here ATG

Pushpa 2 World Televsion Premiere: When and where to watch Allu Arjun starrer in TV? Check here

Recent Videos

Jaipur Holds Traditional Budhi Gangaur Royal Procession from Janani Deorhi | Asianet Newsable

Jaipur Holds Traditional Budhi Gangaur Royal Procession from Janani Deorhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Muslims Feeling Threatened': Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor on Waqf Amendment Bill

'Muslims Feeling Threatened': Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor on Waqf Amendment Bill

Video Icon
Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon