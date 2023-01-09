Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Vikas Purohit, Meta, Facebook's new India head?

    Vikas Purohit will lead the strategy and delivery of the charter that is focused on the country's leading advertisers and agency partners, said Meta in a statement on Monday, announcing Purohit's appointment.

    Who is Vikas Purohit Meta Facebook new India head know all about him gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 9, 2023, 6:38 PM IST

    Vikas Purohit, a former CEO of Tata CLiQ, has been named Director of the Global Business Group of India at Meta. In December of last year, Purohit departed Tata CLiQ. As of right now, Vikas Purohit will be in charge of the strategy and execution of the charter that is concentrated on the nation's top advertisers and agency partners, according to a statement released by Meta on Monday to announce Purohit's hiring.

    Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Ads Business for Meta in India, was quoted in the statement as saying, "I am thrilled to welcome Vikas as he joins our team to shape the role that Meta platforms can play in enabling businesses, supporting India's economic growth, and building the country's digital advertising ecosystem."

    The company's important business vertical teams, agency teams, and business solutions teams will all report to the ex-Tata CLiQ CEO, who will report to Srinivas.

    Also Read | Goldman Sachs to begin laying off over 3,000 employees midweek: Report

    Vikas Purohit earned a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management (PGDBM) from IIM-B (2000-2002) after completing his BTech in Mechanical Engineering at IIT (BHU) in Varanasi from 1996 to 2000.

    Purohit started his career as a Management Trainee with the Aditya Birla Group in June 2002, and according to his LinkedIn page, he departed the company in August 2006 as the brand initiatives manager for Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited.

    He began working for Tommy Hilfiger in Bengaluru as its Head of Business Operations in September 2006. He transferred to Reliance Brands Limited in March 2008 and worked there as its Head, Retail, in Mumbai.

    Also read: 5 major changes that happened at Twitter post Elon Musk's takeover

    His next stop was Planet Retail, where he operated out of Mumbai as its COO and joined in July 2010. He moved to Bengaluru in June 2012 and started working for Amazon as the Director and Head of Amazon Fashion.

    Purohit returned to Mumbai in November 2016 as Tata CLiQ's COO. In June 2018, he was given the title of CEO. His last profile before joining Meta India was this one.

    Also read: Amazon to layoff 18,000 employees worldwide; How will it impact India?

    (Photo: LinkedIn)

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2023, 6:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Goldman Sachs to begin laying off thousands of employees midweek: Report - adt

    Goldman Sachs to begin laying off over 3,000 employees midweek: Report

    Billionaire Jack Ma to give up control of Chinese fintech giant Ant group: Report - adt

    Billionaire Jack Ma to give up control of Chinese fintech giant Ant group: Report

    Govt data reveals India GDP growth estimated to slip to 7 pc in 2022 23 gcw

    Govt data reveals India's GDP growth estimated to slip to 7 pc in 2022-23

    Amazon to layoff 18000 employees worldwide How will it impact India gcw

    Amazon to layoff 18,000 employees worldwide; How will it impact India?

    No meeting no conference call Here is how Netflix co founder Marc Randolph maintained work life balance gcw

    'No meeting, no conference call...': Here's how Netflix co-founder maintained work-life balance

    Recent Stories

    Bhojpuri VIRAL Neha Raj song Queen Shalini Khesari Lal Yadav HOT romantic song Jhagda 2.0 is not to be missed-WATCH

    Bhojpuri VIRAL song: Queen Shalini, Khesari Lal Yadav's HOT romantic song 'Jhagda 2.0’ is not to be missed

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Guwahati/1st ODI: Have not decided to give up on T20 format, will see after IPL 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Have not decided to give up on T20 format' - Rohit Sharma

    football Premier League fans go berserk as PSG's Qatari owners nasser al-khelaifi tottenham look to invest in English top-flight snt

    Premier League fans go berserk as PSG's Qatari owners look to invest in English top-flight

    With love the 9 Picture of IAFs Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team goes viral leave netizens mesmerised

    'With love, the 9...': Picture of IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team goes viral; leave netizens mesmerised

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Most goals to most championships - Here's all the numbers that matter-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Most goals to most championships - Here's all the numbers that matter

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Video Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets

    Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon