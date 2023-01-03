5 major changes that happened at Twitter post Elon Musk's takeover

Twitter is no longer what it was when co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey used to run the firm. Let’s take a quick look at all that has changed for employees and the company since Elon Musk took over Twitter.

Elon Musk had no idea that after buying Twitter, he would go through one of the most difficult periods of his life. In fact, after gaining control of the microblogging platform, Musk has made history by becoming the first individual to lose $200 billion in net value. Overall, 2022 was a drama-filled year for the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter.

Since buying Twitter, Musk has had trouble managing the business, mostly as a result of declining income and advertisers pulling out. Musk yet maintains that Twitter is no longer "on the fast track to bankruptcy." However, it doesn't appear that the firm is in a particularly promising situation.

Firing 50% of the Twitter staff

Musk believed that thousands of Twitter workers added no value to the business, therefore they were all fired. Over 50% of the employees across all geographies and verticals was laid off during the initial wave of layoffs by Musk. As time went on, the billionaire dismissed additional workers at random, and thousands of workers chose to leave the firm on their own will with severance compensation.

Change in work culture, no more work from home

Musk has completely altered the workplace culture at Twitter. He got rid of the culture of working from home and told everyone to come into the office or resign if they didn't want to participate in the strict work environment. To save money, Musk also ceased providing complimentary meals. Musk is now taking cost-cutting measures to the extreme by forgoing rent for many months. According to estimates, Twitter has only made rent payments of Rs. 1.12 crore thus far.

Twitter HQ which is home to many

Musk converted offices into beds so that workers could work continuously. Recently, pictures of Twitter offices that had been converted into bedrooms with a bed, sofa, purifier, and other amenities went popular on social media. In reality, Musk said in one of his emails that he works seven days a week, around-the-clock.

No more free meals, selling furniture and 'unwanted' items

The corporation used to provide staff with free meals, but Musk stopped doing so to save money. Musk once said that Twitter spends over Rs 1 billion annually on employee free meals. As previously mentioned, the business no longer provides complimentary refreshments to its offices in India. In order to raise money, Musk is also attempting to sell the furniture, kitchenware, and other purportedly "unwanted" items inside Twitter's headquarters.

Get your own toilet papers, sacked janitors

In an effort to save money, Musk recently sacked janitors. According to a recent report, staff are now expected to supply their own toilet paper since Musk dismissed the office's janitors. The restrooms at Twitter HQ no longer smell good since no one cleans them, according to the claim.

So, both Musk and Twitter are going through a rough time and with every passing day the situation is only getting worse than ever.

