Indian equity markets concluded Thursday on a positive note, with Nifty 50 and Sensex rising amidst consolidation. Sustained institutional buying supported domestic indices despite persistent volatility and mixed global economic indicators.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): Indian stock markets ended higher on Thursday after witnessing a volatile trading session, as benchmark indices consolidated following Wednesday's sharp rebound. While the markets opened on a positive note and extended gains during the session, they pared some of the gains to close with moderate advances amid mixed sectoral trends and global uncertainties. The NIFTY 50 index closed at 25,884.50, gaining 65.25 points or 0.25 per cent. The BSE Sensex also ended higher at 84,328.59, rising 390.31 points or 0.46 per cent. Market sentiment remained balanced as investors weighed the recent rally against continuing tariff-related uncertainties and global developments. Sustained institutional inflows provided support to domestic equities, although volatility persisted during the session.

Vikram Kasat, Chief Business Officer – Advisory and Dealing at PL Capital, said, “Domestic equities are witnessing some consolidation after Wednesday’s sharp rebound, with the Sensex and Nifty finding support from sustained institutional inflows, although the recovery remains vulnerable to global uncertainties. FIIs and DIIs were net buyers of ₹4,479 crore and ₹4,019 crore, respectively, on November 25, reinforcing confidence in domestic equities”. He added, “Going ahead, sustained FII participation, easing crude prices and clarity on trade negotiations will be critical for a durable market recovery. Investors should favour fundamentally strong businesses and remain selective amid near-term volatility.”

In the broader market, the Nifty 100 gained 0.2 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 advanced 0.3 per cent. The Nifty Smallcap 100 also gained 0.8 per cent, indicating continued buying interest in broader market segments. Sectorally, the Nifty IT index jumped more than 3 per cent, while the Nifty Realty index surged 3.52 per cent. The Nifty Metal index gained 1.26 per cent, and the Nifty Pharma index advanced 0.43 per cent. However, several sectors remained under pressure. The Nifty Auto index declined 0.49 per cent, while the Nifty FMCG index lost 0.97 per cent. The Nifty Media index fell 0.23 per cent, the Nifty PSU Bank index declined 0.57 per cent and the Nifty Private Bank index slipped 0.14 per cent. The Nifty Consumer Durables index also lost 1 per cent.

In the commodities market, Brent crude oil prices moderated by 0.87 per cent to USD 93.79 per barrel compared to the opening session on Thursday. Gold prices surged 1.27 per cent to Rs 1,22,670 per 10 gram for 24 karats, while silver prices gained 3.41 per cent to Rs 1,47,307 per kg at the time of reporting. Meanwhile, Asian markets largely ended in positive territory. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index gained 1.16 per cent to 57,680, while Singapore’s Straits Times rose 0.65 per cent to close at 4,962. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced 1.29 per cent to 22,252, while Taiwan’s weighted index gained 2.44 per cent to 39,151. South Korea’s KOSPI index also closed higher, rising 0.29 per cent to 4,711. (ANI)