MoSPI has launched a State Dashboard on its eSankhyiki portal, offering 283 indicators across 10 themes to improve subnational data accessibility, transparency, and evidence-based policymaking for States and Union Territories.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has launched the State Dashboard on its eSankhyiki portal to strengthen State-level data accessibility and support informed policymaking, according to a statement by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation. Developed in collaboration with the Institute for Competitiveness, the dashboard brings together State-level data from 21 statistical products already available on the eSankhyiki portal.

According to the release, the dashboard currently features 283 indicators drawn from 21 statistical products across 10 broad themes, including agriculture, education, work and wages, and gender and inclusion, allowing users to explore and compare data across States. "By bringing together indicators from multiple statistical products into coherent, theme-based State profiles, the State Dashboard strengthens the transition from data availability to effective data utilisation," the ministry said.

As per the release, users can select a particular State and theme to access relevant indicators or explore a specific theme across multiple States. The dashboard also provides interactive charts, filters, metadata and statistical notes to facilitate better interpretation of data. Additionally, users can download the underlying data and metadata, as well as download and share visualisations.

“Through its Support for Statistical Strengthening component, the scheme seeks to strengthen the capacity of States and Union Territories to produce more granular statistics, including at the district level, and support their use in local planning and policymaking,” the Ministry said.

The initiative aligns with the Viksit Bharat Initiative for Statistical Transformation, Analytics and Research (VISTAR), which focuses on strengthening subnational statistics and expanding the use of digital tools across statistical processes. “Through this initiative, MoSPI reiterates its commitment to strengthening the country's statistical ecosystem by leveraging technology and innovation to make official statistics more accessible, transparent, interoperable and useful for informed decision-making,” the Ministry said.

Additionally, the dashboard will be expanded progressively and additional indicators will be added, the Ministry said, stressing, “This forms part of the ongoing effort of MoSPI to improve access to subnational statistics for policy, planning and research.” As per the release, as of now, the eSankhyiki portal hosts 43 statistical products with 1109 datasets comprising more than 139 million records. (ANI)