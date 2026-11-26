Akhil Mehrotra of ASSOCHAM states that India requires international collaborations to secure energy supplies, essential for maintaining a 7-8% GDP growth rate and achieving long-term energy sovereignty.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): India cannot achieve energy sovereignty in isolation and needs to strengthen international partnerships to secure supplies of oil, gas and minerals to support its economic growth ambitions, said Akhil Mehrotra, Chairman of ASSOCHAM Task Force on Hydrocarbons and Managing Director of Pipeline Infrastructure Limited, on Thursday. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of ASSOCHAM's India Energy Sovereignty Summit 2026, Mehrotra emphasised the importance of international cooperation despite growing geopolitical differences, saying collaboration with multiple countries would be critical to India's long-term energy security. "India cannot do it alone," Mehrotra said, underlining the need for greater cooperation with international partners to meet the country's growing energy requirements. "So we have to collaborate with various sources and then kind of take it forward from there," he added.

Mehrotra linked energy security to India's economic growth ambitions, highlighting the need for adequate and reliable energy supplies to sustain GDP growth of 7-8 per cent. "Energy sovereignty has become very important because if India has to grow at 7-8% GDP, then the energy is required," he said. He also called for diversification of India's energy supply sources and expansion of storage capacity to reduce the country's vulnerability to external supply disruptions. "First we have to diversify our supply sources, we have to store more, we have to do alignment with a lot of other countries whether it is for oil, whether it is for gas or it's for minerals," Mehrotra said.

Alongside international partnerships, he highlighted the role of alternative energy sources, including nuclear energy, solar power, green gas and compressed biogas (CBG), in meeting India's rising energy demand and supporting faster economic growth. His remarks come against the backdrop of India's efforts to strengthen energy partnerships with major oil and gas-producing countries while expanding its domestic energy capabilities. At the seventh high-level meeting of the OPEC-India Energy Dialogue held in New Delhi on September 22, 2026, India and the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) discussed oil market stability, energy security and the need for adequate and timely investments in the oil industry. India has also been strengthening its strategic energy partnership with Canada, with both countries seeking to expand bilateral trade in liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), crude oil and uranium, among other commodities.

Meanwhile, responding to a question on the threat of a 25 per cent US tariff, Mehrotra downplayed concerns over its impact, pointing to India's previous experience with higher tariffs. "I don't think this matters anymore to any country," he said, adding, "Doesn't matter. We have seen 50% also." (ANI)