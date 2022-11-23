Venturing into Web 3.0, founder & CEO Shagun Singh made sale of 16 crores worth of NFTs in six months 

In this uncharted territory, having a firm understanding of Web 3.0, NFT, and crypto can serve you well. Comprehensive, known principles of what creates a business in this digital age can be beneficial as you invest more time and effort in this area. It is well known that one's chances of success increase as one gains more knowledge regarding wise investment. Shagun Singh, the founder, and CEO of NoMaiMai and Ridiculous Dragons, has taken this idea and entered this market, making significant profits of 16 crores by trading non-fungible tokens or otherwise known as NFTs. It all began in April when Shagun embarked on his first NFT Project, "Ridiculous Dragons," triumphantly announcing that he had recently launched another NFT collection, "NoMaiMai," making history by selling all out and amassing 16 crores in a short span of six months.

Speaking of NoMaiMai, it is a collection of 4,000 Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) that include a variety of artistic figures, animations, and hundreds of distinctive visual characteristics. NoMaiMai offers its owners various practical services and benefits and the chance to join the fastest-growing investor community. With two levels of NoMaiMai holders, Sana is the first stage for each holder, and at some point, everyone is regarded as Sana. Patrons of Sana can take advantage of all the fundamental services and benefits offered by the project, which is the beginning of the NoMaiMai progression. Once it has five or more common NFTs or one super animated NFT, it transforms into Kenji. The second, more advanced state of Sana, Kenji, is made to enjoy all the basic perks and bonuses and access exclusive perks in real life. Patrons at NoMaiMai will evolve into Kenji only after owning more than five common NFTs or one Super Animated NFT.

NoMaiMai is an NFT collection that offers assistance to make money and take advantage of special real-life benefits to build a community for the upcoming generation of investors. We have the most perk-loaded NFT in the nation, offering everything from discount rates, stays in Goa, and portfolio management services to profit sharing in various enterprises, stock trading, cryptocurrency trading, and mentorship programmes. As already established, Sana and Kenji are the two levels of NoMaiMai holders. With benefits like profit sharing from NoMaiMai Café and Club, NoMaiMai Merch Line, Ridiculusum Clothing Label, profit sharing from NoMaiMai Mobile Game, and profit sharing from NoMaiMai Animated Series, to name a few.

But the adventure doesn’t stop here. All NoMaiMai Holders also have access to their premium crypto trading group, receive a full stock trading course, and receive 25% off of any order at Simple Burger and Mr. Kiyoshi, in addition to all of the above profit-sharing benefits. Furthermore, there are advantages to being a Kenji. Along with the previously mentioned benefits, Kenji holders will also have access to a portfolio management service, a mentorship program (business and career-related), and many more.

Needless to say that Shagun Singh’s NFT projects are high up in the air. With the motivation, “Sky's the limit,” he is dedicating his time and introducing this new specter of investment to the people. Among other young Web 3.0 entrepreneurs, Shagun Singh is one of the most accredited with work ethic and sustainability. He is destined to be one of the most promising NFT enthusiasts to look overboard and start this new step in India, where people are yet to configure Web 3.0 and cryptocurrency ideas.

