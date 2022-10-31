Twitter users may soon have to pay a monthly fee to keep verified badges: Report

Elon Musk said that Twitter will revise its verification process, just days after he took over one of the world's most influential social media platforms. It is currently planning to charge $19.99 for the new Twitter Blue subscription, according to a report by The Verge

Just days after taking control of one of the most significant social media platforms in the world, Elon Musk said in a tweet on Sunday that Twitter will change its user verification procedure. Musk tweeted that "the whole verification process is now being revamped," although he didn't elaborate on what specifically would change.

According to people familiar with the situation, technology publication Platformer revealed on Sunday that Twitter is thinking about charging for the coveted blue check mark confirming the identity of the account user. According to a report by The Verge, Twitter will now charge $19.99 for the new Twitter Blue membership. Verified users would have 90 days to subscribe under the existing arrangement in order to keep their blue checkmark.

Twitter Blue, a $4.99 monthly subscription, launched last year as the platform's premium offering, giving users access to new features like customizable app icons, the ability to undo or bookmark tweets, and a "reader mode" to more easily view long threads of posts.

The CEO of Tesla Inc has not made a final decision and the project could still be scrapped but according to Platformer it is likely that verification will become a part of Twitter Blue.

As the platform's first subscription service, Twitter Blue was introduced in June of last year. It provides "exclusive access to premium features" on a monthly subscription basis, including the ability to edit tweets.

Additionally, the ability to modify tweets was made accessible earlier this month as a result of Musk's insistence on conducting a Twitter poll to gauge the preferences of his tens of millions of followers in April.