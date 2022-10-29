Billionaire Elon Musk says Twitter will form 'content moderation council'; check details

The new Twitter owner has not yet offered details about how his content moderation council will work. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, legal executive Vijaya Gadde, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and General Counsel Sean Edgett were ousted as Musk's acquisition was completed.

Twitter's new owner billionaire Elon Musk has said the social media company will form a 'content moderation council' and any major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen after such a body has convened. Musk's comments came a day after he completed the USD 44 billion acquisition of the social media giant.

"Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes," Elon Musk tweeted on Friday.

After initially agreeing to buy the company in April, Musk spent months attempting to get out of the deal, first citing concerns about the number of bots on the platform and later allegations raised by a company whistleblower.

In November last year, Agrawal, 38, was appointed Twitter CEO after the social media site's co-founder Jack Dorsey had stepped down.

As the Twitter account of former US President Donald Trump was permanently suspended in January last year, Hyderabad-born Gadde was at the forefront of this dramatic decision undertaken within days of the attempted insurrection by pro-Trump supporters at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Twitter co-founder Biz Stone thanked Agrawal, Segal and Gadde for their "massive contribution" to the business.

Musk also updated his Twitter description to "Chief Twit". Musk has promised to transform Twitter by loosening the service's content moderation rules, making its algorithm more transparent and nurturing subscription businesses, as well as laying off employees.

In April, Twitter accepted Musk's proposal to buy the social media service and take it private. However, Musk soon began sowing doubt about his intentions to follow through with the agreement, alleging that the company failed to adequately disclose the number of spam and fake accounts on the service.

(With inputs from PTI)