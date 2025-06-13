A local woman shares her terrifying near-death experience during the Ahmedabad plane crash with Asianet News.

Ahmedabad: A local woman shared her terrifying near-death experience during the plane crash with Asianet News. Krishnaben recounts how she and her family ran out of their house after hearing a loud noise and explosion, describing it as if a bomb had exploded in the sky. She also informed Asianet News that three of her neighbors died in the accident. Four people, including residents, are missing.

At least 24 residents died in the Ahmedabad plane crash. Many ordinary people are seen standing in front of the Civil Hospital to identify the bodies of their relatives. Family members of the deceased have also arrived at the scene for DNA testing to identify the victims.

Reuters reports that 294 people died in yesterday's plane crash in Ahmedabad, citing police. In addition to the 241 people on board, local residents and students from the BJ Medical College hostel, where the plane crashed, are among the dead. Information released yesterday said that 5 students died. About 60 students were injured.

The Air India plane, which was flying from Ahmedabad to London, crashed moments after takeoff. There were 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board. The plane crashed within a minute. The crashed plane was an 11-year-old Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner.