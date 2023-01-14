Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter Singapore staff forced to leave office as Elon Musk fails to pay rent: Report

    Employees at Twitter's Singapore office, who have endured foul odours, a lack of toilet paper, and other annoyances due to Musk's failure to pay the office rent, have been told they must leave the building. Twitter was sued in the United States for not paying its San Francisco office's $136,250 rent. 

    Twitter Singapore staff forced to leave office as Elon Musk fails to pay rent Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 14, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

    Since Elon Musk became its CEO, Twitter has become a complete mess. The cost of a CEO who is overly ambitious and unable to carry out even the most basic responsibilities effectively falls on the workers. Musk's reluctance to pay the office rent has resulted in unpleasant odours, a lack of toilet paper, and other inconveniences for Twitter employees in Singapore, who have been advised to leave the facility.

    Elon Musk has mandated that the company's remaining Singaporean workers stop reporting to the office and start working remotely as a result of Twitter reportedly failing to pay its monthly rent in San Francisco.

    Also Read | Elon Musk sets Guinness World Record for losing personal wealth

    Singapore serves as the regional headquarters of Twitter for the Pacific and Asia. "Twitter staff were recently escorted out of its Singapore office - its Asia-Pacific headquarters - over nonpayment of rent," tweeted Casey Newton of Platformer on Thursday.

    He said on Facebook, "Landlords led staff out of the building." Twitter was sued in the US for failing to make the $136,250 monthly rent payment for its San Francisco location. According to media reports, the owner of 650 California Street, close to Chinatown, Columbia Reit has sued Twitter for failure to pay rent.

    The landlord reportedly told the social media behemoth on December 16, 2022, that if the rent for the 30th floor of the Hartford Building wasn't paid within five days, the corporation would be in breach of the agreement.

    Also Read | Twitter to introduce new changes to its UI soon, long-form tweets to roll out in Feb, announces Elon Musk

    The workplace facilities stink and employees are required to supply their own toilet paper, according to prior Slack group reports. There is no longer anyone at the company to take out the old rolls of toilet paper and replace them with the fresh ones because Musk had already fired the janitors.

    Twitter intends to begin charging employees for the free meals they previously received after Musk's acquisition.

    Also Read | 5 major changes that happened at Twitter post Elon Musk's takeover

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
    Auto Expo 2023: Meet Eva, India's first electric car with a solar option

    Auto Expo 2023: Meet EUNIQ 7, the world's first hydrogen fuel-cell MPV

    Apple CEO Tim Cook takes 40 percent pay cut; here's why

    pro-wrestling WWE reportedly sold to Public Investment Fund in Saudi Arabia; social media goes berserk-ayh

    With digital innovation, NFT Token platform UnityMeta Token unfolds how Web of today is evolving

    Shraddha murder case: Aaftab used saw to chop Walkar's body into pieces, says post-mortem report AJR

    Supporters pumped up as Prithvi Shaw returns for New Zealand T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav for Australia Tests-ayh

    football ISL 2022-23: Boothroyd delighted after Jamshedpur FC end 10-game winless streak to dent East Bengal FC playoff hopes snt

    Himachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy seamer Sidharth Sharma dies at 28 following brief illness-ayh

    Punjab Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies of heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra AJR

    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door SUV debuts in India bookings open gcw

    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback production to start in 2025 gcw

