Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter to introduce new changes to its UI soon, long-form tweets to roll out in Feb, announces Elon Musk

    The design change will roll out later this week, though it remains unclear whether it will be a targeted rollout or whether all Twitter users will receive it. Elon Musk has announced that long-form tweets will roll out in early February. Currently, Twitter allows tweets in 280 characters.

    Twitter to introduce new changes to its UI soon long form tweets to roll out in February announces Elon Musk gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Jan 9, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

    Twitter's UI (user interface) will undergo major adjustments, according to Elon Musk, to improve the app experience for consumers. Users will be able to swipe left and right to switch between suggested and following tweets as part of the first "major UI revamp," according to the firm.

    Later this week, the redesign will go live, although it's not yet clear if it will be a targeted rollout or if all Twitter users will get it. Musk has also said that long-form tweets will start to appear in early February.

    Twitter now offers users two ways to see tweets. Users may access "for you" and "latest" choices by clicking the star icon in the upper right corner of the Twitter site. Users may browse "suggested tweets" via the "for you" option, and the "latest" option displays the most recent tweets from accounts you follow.

    Also Read | Realme 10 India launch today: Know time, how to watch event live, expected specs, other details

    According to Musk's tweet, the business is updating the user interface so users may browse the most recent tweets from following accounts or recommended tweets with easy swipe movements while keeping these alternatives available. However, Twitter already utilises left and right swipe gestures to let users switch between Twitter lists, which comprise tweets from various accounts.

    Musk has announced that Twitter will improve the Bookmark feature, which he refers to as "de facto silent like." As the name implies, the Bookmark option allows users to save a tweet that they can later access on a specific tab that is already present on the online client, as well as the app for Android and iOS.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch date CONFIRMED; Know all details here

    Right now, clicking the share button on a tweet will take you to the Bookmark feature. Although the app will allow users to create folders to organise tweets into different categories, Musk stressed in a statement made late last year that bookmarked tweets will stay private, unlike likes.

    Also Read | OnePlus 11 5G update: OnePlus confirms no 'Pro' version to be released

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Realme 10 India launch today Know time how to watch event live expected specs price other details gcw

    Realme 10 India launch today: Know time, how to watch event live, expected specs, other details

    NASAs 38-year-old ERBS anticipated to drop from sky on this day; check details - adt

    NASA's 38-year-old ERBS anticipated to drop from sky on this day; check details

    Apple has cancelled iPhone SE 4 launch in 2024 Here is what we know gcw

    Apple has cancelled iPhone SE 4 launch in 2024? Here's what we know

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch date CONFIRMED Know all details here gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch date CONFIRMED; Know all details here

    OnePlus 11 5G update OnePlus confirms no Pro version to be released gcw

    OnePlus 11 5G update: OnePlus confirms no 'Pro' version to be released

    Recent Stories

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, Matchday 14: Mumbai City FC blazes past Kerala Blasters 4-0; regains top spot-ayh

    ISL 2022-23, Matchday 14: Mumbai City FC blazes past Kerala Blasters 4-0; regains top spot

    Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott breakup yet again, amused netizens claim; 'He dropped kylie twice before album' vma

    Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott breakup yet again, amused netizens claim; 'He dropped kylie twice before album'

    Bombay HC grants bail to ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar Deepak Kochhar from judicial custody gcw

    ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar to be released from judicial custody

    football You do not disrespect a legend like that - Kylian Mbappe critical of Le Graet comments on Zinedine Zidane-ayh

    'You don't disrespect a legend like that' - Mbappe critical of Le Graet's comments on Zidane

    Realme 10 India launch today Know time how to watch event live expected specs price other details gcw

    Realme 10 India launch today: Know time, how to watch event live, expected specs, other details

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Video Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets

    Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon