Twitter to introduce new changes to its UI soon, long-form tweets to roll out in Feb, announces Elon Musk

Twitter's UI (user interface) will undergo major adjustments, according to Elon Musk, to improve the app experience for consumers. Users will be able to swipe left and right to switch between suggested and following tweets as part of the first "major UI revamp," according to the firm.

Later this week, the redesign will go live, although it's not yet clear if it will be a targeted rollout or if all Twitter users will get it. Musk has also said that long-form tweets will start to appear in early February.

Twitter now offers users two ways to see tweets. Users may access "for you" and "latest" choices by clicking the star icon in the upper right corner of the Twitter site. Users may browse "suggested tweets" via the "for you" option, and the "latest" option displays the most recent tweets from accounts you follow.

According to Musk's tweet, the business is updating the user interface so users may browse the most recent tweets from following accounts or recommended tweets with easy swipe movements while keeping these alternatives available. However, Twitter already utilises left and right swipe gestures to let users switch between Twitter lists, which comprise tweets from various accounts.

Musk has announced that Twitter will improve the Bookmark feature, which he refers to as "de facto silent like." As the name implies, the Bookmark option allows users to save a tweet that they can later access on a specific tab that is already present on the online client, as well as the app for Android and iOS.

Right now, clicking the share button on a tweet will take you to the Bookmark feature. Although the app will allow users to create folders to organise tweets into different categories, Musk stressed in a statement made late last year that bookmarked tweets will stay private, unlike likes.

