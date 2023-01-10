Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elon Musk sets Guinness World Record for losing personal wealth

    The Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has set a new Guinness World Record for losing personal wealth. The mercurial businessman has lost around $180 billion since November 2021, the publication said. According to Guinness world record, the wealth is an approximate figure, but Musk's total losses far surpass the previous record of $58.6 billion, set by Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son in 2000.

    Elon Musk sets Guinness World Record for losing personal wealth after Twitter takeover gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 10, 2023, 6:10 PM IST

    Elon Musk, who at the time was the richest man in the world, purchased Twitter last year for USD 44 billion. The business tycoon's wealth, however, fell by a staggering USD 200 billion as a result of his purchase of Twitter and the turbulent events that followed, making him the first person in history to suffer such a significant loss.

    Elon Musk is currently in the news once more after Guinness World Records acknowledged him for shattering the record for the most money lost in history. Elon Musk has officially shattered the global record for the biggest loss of personal fortune in history, according to a press release from the organisation, which also verified the previous claim.

    Also Read | Air India will have to wait until March to alter its HR policy: Report

    According to a press release from Guinness World Records, Masayoshi Son, a Japanese IT investor, formerly held the record with a loss of USD 56 billion. According to the press release, "Musk's overall losses significantly surpass the previous record of $58.6 billion, established by Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son in 2000," despite the fact that the precise amount is nearly impossible to determine.

    According tp media reports, Elon Musk's net worth decreased significantly as a result of the underwhelming performance of Tesla's shares, from $320 billion in November 2021 to $137 billion in January 2023. According to the reports, Musk sold $7 billion worth of Tesla stock to raise money for his plan to purchase Twitter, as well as another $4 billion in November. He sold an additional $3.58 billion of stock in the past month, increasing his overall sell-off to more than $23 billion since April.

    Also Read | Here's how RS Sodhi turned Amul into a household name

    Meanwhile, Guinness said that in the case of Masayoshi Son, whose net worth declined from a peak of $78 billion in February 2000 to $19.4 billion in July of the same year, the value of his company, Softbank, was wiped out by the dot-com crash. 

    Also Read | Who is Vikas Purohit, Meta, Facebook's new India head?

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2023, 6:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Air India will have to wait until March to alter its HR policy: Report - adt

    Air India will have to wait until March to alter its HR policy: Report

    Here is how RS Sodhi turned Amul into a household name gcw

    Here's how RS Sodhi turned Amul into a household name

    Who is Vikas Purohit Meta Facebook new India head know all about him gcw

    Who is Vikas Purohit, Meta, Facebook's new India head?

    Goldman Sachs to begin laying off thousands of employees midweek: Report - adt

    Goldman Sachs to begin laying off over 3,000 employees midweek: Report

    Billionaire Jack Ma to give up control of Chinese fintech giant Ant group: Report - adt

    Billionaire Jack Ma to give up control of Chinese fintech giant Ant group: Report

    Recent Stories

    Varisu Know Thalapathy Vijay's remuneration for his 66th film; actor arises as highest-paid Indian superstar RBA

    Varisu: Know Thalapathy Vijay's remuneration for his 66th film; actor arises as highest-paid Indian superstar

    How are you concerned Bombay HC asks petitioner in Cyrus Mistry car crash case AJR

    'How are you concerned?': Bombay HC asks petitioner in Cyrus Mistry car crash case

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Guwahati/1st ODI: Diet is the most important thing at this age - Virat Kohli after 45th ODI ton-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Diet is the most important thing at this age' - Kohli after 45th ODI hundred

    football Is PSG star Lionel Messi still on Inter Miami's radar? Coach Phil Neville gives startling response snt

    Is PSG star Lionel Messi still on Inter Miami's radar? Coach Phil Neville gives startling response

    Prince Harry memoir Spare to release today from price to where to buy know it all gcw

    Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ to release today; From price to where to buy; know it all

    Recent Videos

    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Video Icon
    Tent City along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    'Tent City' along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    Video Icon
    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Video Icon
    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon