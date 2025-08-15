RBI's FREE-AI framework promotes responsible AI adoption in finance, focusing on governance, data, fairness, transparency, accountability, and risk management. It reduces experimentation costs and risks for smaller players through sandboxes.

The endeavour of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to democratise the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the financial sector will open new doors to players as regulator-backed measures such as AI sandboxes, sectoral datasets, and indigenous models can significantly reduce the cost and risk of experimentation, say top executives of the financial service companies.

Top executives said that it is a unique opportunity to blend regulatory trust with speed and agility in niche markets, previously out of reach due to high barriers to entry.

On August 13, the RBI's committee unveiled the Framework for Responsible and Ethical Enablement of Artificial Intelligence (FREE-AI), marking a significant step in balancing technological innovation with robust risk management in the financial services ecosystem.

The framework aims to ensure safe, fair, accountable, and inclusive AI adoption in financial institutions. It outlines seven foundational principles (or 'sutras'), which are operationalised through twenty-six targeted recommendations structured under six strategic pillars: Governance, Data, Fairness, Transparency, Accountability, and Risk Management.

Dewang Neralla, CEO of HiWiPay, welcomed the initiative, stating, “FREE-AI opens doors for smaller players in ways we haven't seen before. Regulator-backed AI sandboxes, sectoral datasets, and indigenous models reduce the cost and risk of experimentation.”

He further added that the framework could unlock entirely new categories of financial products.

“AI-based affirmative action for financial inclusion could inspire specialised commercial models -- for example, low-cost cross-border remittance products for underserved student or SME segments, pay-per-use AI compliance tools, and collaborative offerings between fintechs and NBFCs that previously would have been too complex to launch.”

Shikhar Aggarwal, Chairman of BLS E-Services Ltd, emphasised the value of AI in enhancing customer engagement across India's diverse linguistic landscape.

"We see a huge potential in AI adoption to improve customer service at the grassroots level through context-aware financial guidance, especially multimodal systems in regional languages to handle multilingual diversity," the BLS E-Services Chairman said.

A notable component of the framework is the concept of graded liability, designed to encourage experimentation while ensuring responsibility.

Neralla said, “Graded liability gives early-stage innovators room to try new things without fear of disproportionate penalties, as long as they act responsibly.”

The broader context underscored that India's financial landscape is undergoing rapid transformation enabled by technologies like AI, tokenisation, and cloud computing. The FREE-AI framework is part of RBI's long-term vision to harness the benefits of these innovations while ensuring systemic safety.

While the industry response is largely positive, executives acknowledged the practical implementation challenges.

"Many of the FREE-AI recommendations will be implemented by regulators or SROs, so the heavy lifting on infrastructure or policy is not ours. But the challenge for smaller financial firms lies in absorbing and operationalising these changes while continuing to grow," Neralla said.

Aggarwal further cautioned that foundational barriers could limit short-term impact: “The key immediate challenges involve gaps in Financial Literacy & Digital Infrastructure, and with the AI models operating on sparse or biased data.”

Concluding on an optimistic note, Narula added, “FREE-AI's 'Innovation over restraint' principle is powerful because it says: innovate boldly, but with built-in responsibility.”

The RBI has consistently underscored its commitment to responsible AI adoption. Through the FREE-AI framework, the central bank aims to establish India as a leader in ethical and inclusive fintech, while mitigating risks like algorithmic bias, lack of explainability, and data misuse.

With the right balance of innovation and oversight, the framework could pave the way for the next generation of AI-powered financial services in India, the executives added.