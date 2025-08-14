Analysts highlighted premiumisation as a long-term growth theme and mapped key resistance and support zones that could define the stock’s next move.

ICICI Bank has reversed its sharp increase in minimum average balance (MAB) criteria, reducing the requirement to ₹15,000 from ₹50,000 in metro and urban areas, ₹7,500 from ₹25,000 in semi-urban, and ₹2,500 from ₹10,000 in rural areas.

Analyzing the earlier move, SEBI-registered analyst Ankit Kanodia said the revision was an example of premiumisation, which is the same force that’s turning hatchbacks into history as SUVs rule the roads, fueling the demand for luxury FMCG items versus regular products, and encouraging airlines to put more business-class seats on planes.

He said the strategy may cause short-term pain but offers long-term benefits by building a leaner and more profitable customer base, boosting fee income, and lowering servicing costs. For investors, he called premiumization a “sunrise theme.”

Technical Breakdown

SEBI-registered analyst Front Wave Research noted that ICICI Bank’s shares have been stuck in a roughly ₹100 range for the past five months, with the trend turning negative after a failed breakout.

They said a close above ₹1,440 would signal that the recent weakness is behind the stock, while a push past ₹1,470 could set off the next leg higher.

Meanwhile, SEBI-registered analyst Financial Sarthis said that on a weekly chart, a rising wedge pattern is being formed, and key resistances are near ₹1,510, while supports are near ₹1,394.

A move above ₹1,510 could invite new buying, while a dip below ₹1,394 could lead to a bigger correction.

They further noted that a decisive move will have to be supported by significant volumes. On a daily chart, the 100-day exponential moving average near ₹1,400 is a critical support to watch for.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

ICICI Bank’s stock has risen 11.4% so far in 2025.

