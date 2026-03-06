Thiruvananthapuram deploys the AI-powered G-SPIDER robot for high-risk canal cleaning under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0. The system, developed by Genrobotic Innovations, ends manual scavenging by using machine vision for human-free waste removal.

AI robot powers the next generation of urban sanitation in Thiruvananthapuram as the local municipal corporation deployed the G-SPIDER system to manage high-risk waste removal. This initiative, launched under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, aims to ensure human-free canal cleaning in inaccessible areas.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, the technology provides a solution for the Amayizhanchan canal near the Thampanoor railway station premises, where restricted vertical clearance and continuous water flow make conventional maintenance difficult. The Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation commissioned the AI-powered robotic canal-cleaning system to phase out manual scavenging.

Advanced Technology to End Manual Scavenging

Developed by Genrobotic Innovations, the G-SPIDER robot operates on a Cable-Driven Parallel Robotics architecture. This system uses machine vision and sensor intelligence to detect and remove accumulated debris without requiring human entry into hazardous environments. M. B. Rajesh, Minister for Local Self-Governments, commissioned the project, which represents a collaboration between the municipal corporation and the developers of the 'Bandicoot' robotic scavenger.

Intelligent Cleaning Mechanism

The robot identifies different waste types and structural challenges in real time to adapt its cleaning process. Its five-degrees-of-freedom mechanism and biomimetic claw-type grabber allow for the secure handling of irregular debris.

Enhancing Safety and Operational Efficiency

Officials stated that the introduction of this system "would effectively remove the need for workers to enter dangerous and unhygienic environments." They further noted that the move "enhances operational efficiency while significantly strengthening safety standards in waste management." The extracted waste moves directly into collection vehicles, creating a hands-free process from detection to disposal.

A New Model for Urban Sanitation

The deployment of the G-SPIDER Automated Canal Cleaning Robot marks a decisive shift towards safe, mechanised, and technology-driven canal maintenance. By eliminating the need for workers to enter hazardous environments, the initiative safeguards the lives of sanitation workers, enhances operational efficiency, and strengthens sustainable urban infrastructure systems.

Serving as a scalable and replicable model, G-SPIDER sets a strong precedent for adoption in other high-risk canals and drainage networks across the State. Aligned with the vision of the Swachh Bharat Mission, such technology-driven interventions reflect how states are increasingly embracing innovation to modernise urban sanitation systems while prioritising the dignity, safety, and well-being of sanitation workers. (ANI)