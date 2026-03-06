Veg thali costs remained flat YoY in Feb 2026 as a 43% surge in tomato prices negated cheaper onions, potatoes, and pulses. Non-veg thalis became 3% cheaper due to a 7% decline in broiler prices, according to a CRISIL report.
The cost of a home-cooked vegetarian (veg) thali was flat year-on-year in February 2026, while a non-vegetarian (non-veg) thali declined 3 per cent, according to the 'Roti Rice Rate' report of Crisil Intelligence.
Why Veg Thali Cost Remained Stable
Despite a decline in the prices of onion, potato and pulses, the cost of a veg thali remained stable as tomato prices rose sharply, Crisil analysis found. Tomato prices rose 43 per cent year-on-year to Rs 33 per kg in February 2026 (from Rs 23 a kg in February 2025) as mandi arrivals between November 2025 and January 2026 fell 32 per cent year-on-year due to delayed transplantation affecting crop yield and tightening supplies.
Falling Prices of Vegetables and Pulses
Onion prices fell 24 per cent year-on-year due to an influx of late kharif onions, while limited shelf life forced immediate market disposal amid subdued exports. Potato prices fell 13 per cent year-on-year as the crop has entered peak harvest phase coinciding with continued liquidation of cold storage stock from the previous rabi season.
Pulse prices declined 9 per cent year-on-year on account of higher opening stocks in the current fiscal. Tur inventories for the July-June marketing year are estimated to be 20 per cent higher, while Bengal gram stocks for the January-December marketing year are 10 per cent higher this season, exerting downward pressure on prices.
Impact of Cooking Oil and LPG Prices
Vegetable oil prices rose 4 per cent year-on-year due to tighter supply of soybean oil in the global market, leading to higher domestic oil prices. However, a 6 per cent year-on-year increase in the prices of liquefied petroleum gas cylinders limited the decline in the overall cost of thalis.
Non-Veg Thali Becomes Cheaper
The cost of a non-veg thali fell due to an estimated 7 per cent year-on-year decline in broiler prices, which account for 50 per cent of the cost, on a high base. Lower prices of onion, potato and pulses also contributed to the decline while elevated tomato prices limited the fall.
Month-on-Month Price Decline
Month-on-Month Price Decline

Month-on-month, however, the cost of veg and nonveg thalis declined 5 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively, in February. Tomato, potato and onion prices dipped 29 per cent, 6 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, supporting the decline, due to higher arrivals. The cost of a non-veg thali fell at a slower pace because of an estimated 2 per cent month-on-month rise in broiler prices due to higher feed costs, strong seasonal demand and firm supply, Crisil said.