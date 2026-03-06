Shaan Patel Asset Management, a new quant firm by 22-year-old Shaan Patel, enters India's AIF space managing ₹36 crore. The SEBI-approved Category III AIF focuses on data-driven, systematic equity strategies to reduce investment bias.

Shaan Patel Asset Management (SPAM), a quantitative investment firm focused on data-driven equity strategies, is emerging as a new entrant in India's alternative investment landscape. According to the company, it currently manages close to ₹36 crore in assets and operates within the regulated Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) framework in India.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Data-Driven Approach

The firm says it focuses on quantitative investing, an approach that uses mathematical models, statistical analysis and algorithmic systems to identify opportunities in financial markets. Unlike traditional investing that may rely on subjective analysis or market narratives, quantitative strategies follow rule-based systems designed to reduce behavioural bias and maintain disciplined portfolio construction.

The company launched its Flexi-Cap Strategy on July 10, coinciding with Guru Purnima, with an initial asset base of ₹25 crore. The company says its strategy is built around structured research processes and risk management frameworks designed to respond to changing market conditions.

Meet the 22-Year-Old Founder

The firm was founded by Shaan Patel, a 22-year-old entrepreneur from Gujarat who has emerged as one of the youngest fund managers in India after launching his own quantitative investment platform. The company says, Patel developed his investment models during his academic training in finance and artificial intelligence. He completed his Bachelor's in Finance and Investment and later pursued a Master's in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, where he focused on applying data science and mathematical modelling to financial markets.

Before formally launching the firm, Patel began testing his strategies in September 2023 using proprietary capital. Over the following 18 months, the models were refined through live market conditions, helping shape the quantitative framework that now underpins the firm's investment approach.

Regulatory Approval and Framework

The company says that in March 2025, Shaan Patel Asset Management received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as a Category III Alternative Investment Fund (AIF). Category III AIFs are permitted to deploy complex trading strategies, including quantitative and algorithmic approaches, with the objective of generating returns for investors.

Investment Methodology

The firm says its investment platform focuses on quantitative research, structured portfolio construction and strict risk management systems. By relying on statistical signals and mathematical models, the strategy aims to identify patterns and opportunities in the market through systematic analysis.

Growth and Market Positioning

Quantitative investing has been gaining traction globally as investors increasingly look toward technology-led strategies capable of responding to rapidly changing market environments. As part of its growth plans, the firm says it is also building a specialised team focused on quantitative research, data science and portfolio risk management to further strengthen its investment capabilities.

With its focus on systematic and data-driven investing, Shaan Patel Asset Management says it is positioning itself within India's growing quantitative investment ecosystem while its founder gains recognition as one of the youngest fund managers operating in the country's regulated investment space. (ANI)