Daikin India unveils its 2026 lineup, featuring BEE 2026-compliant Room ACs and the AI-powered VRV Alpha series. The range focuses on energy efficiency, smart IoT features, and high-ambient performance, reinforcing its market leadership.

Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd., a 100% subsidiary of Daikin Industries Ltd., Japan, on Friday announced the launch of its highly anticipated 2026 product lineup, marking a significant leap in energy efficiency and smart climate control. The new range includes a completely revamped series of Room Air Conditioners (RA) compliant with the latest BEE 2026 Star Rating standards, and the pioneering VRV Alpha series, which integrates advanced AI and IoT capabilities into Daikin's patented VRV technology.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Setting New Benchmarks in Energy Efficiency & Reliability across Split Acs

Daikin India's 2026 Room AC range has been precision-engineered to exceed the Bureau of Energy Efficiency's (BEE) stringent new ISEER thresholds, embodying the brand's "Responsible Cooling" philosophy. At its core are Daikin's signature innovations--Patented Streamer Discharge and Swing Compressor for exceptional air purification and efficiency, Smart IoT connectivity, DNNS anti-corrosion coating, and High-Ambient Performance technology that delivers reliable cooling even in blistering Indian summers up to 54°C. With a sharpened focus on 5-star inverter models, the lineup introduces an array of new split ACs that blend ultra-quiet operation, rapid cooling, and superior energy savings, seamlessly aligned with updated BEE labelling norms. These advancements not only promise dramatic improvements in power efficiency and durability but also cement Daikin's dominance in the fiercely competitive split AC market, appealing to urban premium buyers and first-time adopters seeking sustainable, intelligent home comfort that sets the industry benchmark.

VRV Alpha: The AI-Driven Revolution in Central Cooling

In the commercial and high-end residential segment, Daikin is raising the bar with the VRV Alpha. At the heart of VRV Alpha is a strong emphasis on energy performance and a system which can evolve itself to anticipate changes and decide intelligently to perform optimally thus enhancing sustainability. The VRV Alpha series pairs advanced hardware with intelligent AI based control software to maximise efficiency while keeping the comfort. With the VRV Alpha series, Daikin seeks not only to reinforce its leadership in the VRV segment but also to align its technology roadmap with the evolving needs of 21st-century infrastructure--where energy efficiency, connectivity and design flexibility are increasingly non-negotiable.

Leadership on Innovation and Market Growth

Marking this milestone, Kanwaljeet Jawa, Chairman & MD, Daikin India, said, "Daikin remains steadfast in its commitment to deliver Indian customers state-of-the-art, reliable and energy-efficient products. Our 2026 range comprising of over 60+ models is a true reflection of our Japanese legacy of innovation, thoughtfully adapted to Indian needs."

He further noted, "With three factories now powering our growth, Daikin is taking a significant step in reinforcing its industry leadership and meeting the rising demand for cutting-edge, eco-friendly air-conditioning solutions. Beyond expanding capacity, these investments embody our long-term vision--to drive excellence, deepen strategic partnerships and contribute meaningfully to India's evolving HVAC landscape, creating shared value for all stakeholders."

Price Adjustment from April 2026

Effective April 2026, Daikin India will implement a 7-12% price increase across its product range to offset sustained increases in raw material costs and supply chain expenses. (ANI)