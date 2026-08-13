SkyDrive CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa stated that India's aviation sector holds significant potential for electric aircraft. He believes this technology can address urban traffic congestion by offering services on key routes like airports to downtown areas.

The Indian aviation sector has major potential for electric aircraft, said SkyDrive CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa. Speaking to ANI, Fukuzawa said SkyDrive's technology could be used for urban passenger and logistics services, particularly on routes such as airports to downtown areas and hospitals to homes, where road congestion is a major challenge.

Tackling Urban Congestion

As per him, India's aviation sector has huge scope for the technology. "I think the market is huge because once they land at the airport, many roads are very congested or traffic is jammed, so in that case they can fly from airport to downtown or hospital to home or so many kinds of very, very important routes; this can happen," he said.

Advanced Air Mobility Technology

SkyDrive is a Japanese startup that develops advanced air mobility solutions. It uses drone-based technology and battery-powered propulsion to enable autonomous, emission-free flights with noise levels less than one-third that of helicopters, he said. "Advanced air mobility is technology by drone, and so it's easy to do autonomous flight and also using battery, so emission-free, and also the noise is less than one third of a helicopter," he said, adding the technology could be used for passenger and logistics services in urban areas.

Partnership for Local Manufacturing

Earlier in July, the Japanese startup partnered with India's Kineco Limited -- an aerospace composite manufacturer to develop and manufacture high-performance composite aerostructures for SkyDrive's production aircraft, the SKYDRIVE (Model SD-05), as per an official statement by the company.

"SkyDrive is leveraging Kineco's advanced manufacturing capabilities to secure its global supply chain, targeting full-scale commercial operations by 2028," the Japanese startup said.