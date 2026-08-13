The Maharashtra government has approved deploying Sarvam AI's Indus platform for 2,500 officials. The sovereign AI workspace will assist with routine administrative tasks, including research, drafting, translation, and data analysis across 22 languages.

Streamlining Government Work with AI The deployment will allow government officials to use AI for a range of routine administrative tasks, including conducting research on policies and precedents, preparing first drafts of notes and replies, translating and summarising lengthy scheme and policy documents, analysing data to identify patterns and exceptions, and converting scanned records into searchable text.In an official statement, Sarvam AI stated, "Sarvam partners with the Government of Maharashtra to deploy Indus across state departments" The platform will support work across 22 languages, including Marathi, allowing officials to use AI for documents and information in multiple Indian languages. A Landmark Sovereign AI Partnership The deployment is aimed at making routine government work faster by using AI to assist officials with tasks that form a regular part of administration. These include handling files, preparing correspondence, responding to citizen requests and working with large volumes of policy and scheme documents.Sarvam said the Maharashtra deployment is being undertaken at the level of the wider state administration rather than as a limited pilot in a single department. The company described it as one of the first commitments by an Indian state to deploy sovereign AI at this scale.The partnership also puts a focus on where and how government data is handled. According to the company, Indus runs on secure, audited infrastructure located entirely within India. Government data will remain in the country and the systems can be inspected by the state. Sarvam described this as the practical application of sovereign AI, where government organisations can use AI while keeping their data within the country's borders. Indus Platform Capabilities Indus is designed to provide officials with an AI assistant for research, drafting, translation, summarisation and data analysis. The platform can also process scanned records and turn them into searchable text, which can help officials work with existing government documents. Future Plans The company said the rollout is only the first step in a wider programme of work between Sarvam and the Maharashtra government. The broader programme will include voice agents for citizen outreach and speech technologies for public services, with further initiatives expected to follow.Indus by Sarvam AI is a sovereign, full-stack enterprise and consumer AI platform developed in India by Bengaluru-based startup Sarvam AI. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The Maharashtra government has approved the deployment of Indus, Sarvam AI's sovereign AI workspace, across state government departments, with around 2,500 officials set to use the platform in their daily work.The deployment will allow government officials to use AI for a range of routine administrative tasks, including conducting research on policies and precedents, preparing first drafts of notes and replies, translating and summarising lengthy scheme and policy documents, analysing data to identify patterns and exceptions, and converting scanned records into searchable text.In an official statement, Sarvam AI stated, "Sarvam partners with the Government of Maharashtra to deploy Indus across state departments" The platform will support work across 22 languages, including Marathi, allowing officials to use AI for documents and information in multiple Indian languages.The deployment is aimed at making routine government work faster by using AI to assist officials with tasks that form a regular part of administration. These include handling files, preparing correspondence, responding to citizen requests and working with large volumes of policy and scheme documents.Sarvam said the Maharashtra deployment is being undertaken at the level of the wider state administration rather than as a limited pilot in a single department. The company described it as one of the first commitments by an Indian state to deploy sovereign AI at this scale.The partnership also puts a focus on where and how government data is handled. According to the company, Indus runs on secure, audited infrastructure located entirely within India. Government data will remain in the country and the systems can be inspected by the state. Sarvam described this as the practical application of sovereign AI, where government organisations can use AI while keeping their data within the country's borders.Indus is designed to provide officials with an AI assistant for research, drafting, translation, summarisation and data analysis. The platform can also process scanned records and turn them into searchable text, which can help officials work with existing government documents.The company said the rollout is only the first step in a wider programme of work between Sarvam and the Maharashtra government. The broader programme will include voice agents for citizen outreach and speech technologies for public services, with further initiatives expected to follow.Indus by Sarvam AI is a sovereign, full-stack enterprise and consumer AI platform developed in India by Bengaluru-based startup Sarvam AI. (ANI)