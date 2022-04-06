Swiggy, Zomato down in several cities across India, netizens can't keep calm

Food delivery apps Swiggy and Zomato were down for some users on Wednesday afternoon due to technical issues.

Food delivery apps Swiggy and Zomato were down for some users on Wednesday afternoon due to technical issues. Both organisations' customer service lines responded to the messages, stating that they were trying to resolve the "temporary malfunction."

"Hi there, we are experiencing a momentary issue," Zomato posted on Twitter. "Please know that our staff is working on it and that we will be back up and running shortly," it added.

Swiggy Cares also took to Twitter, saying, "...we are experiencing a brief technical problem." Please be assured that our finest minds are currently working on the issue to remedy it as soon as possible. Please be patient with us till then."

Following the breakdown of food ordering services virtually at lunchtime, netizens were irritated, and many ridiculed the apps for the disruption.

The glitch comes after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said on Monday that it has requested an inquiry into the applications given by both businesses to see if they were "neutral." The ruling came months after the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) requested that the CCI probe the businesses for violating platform neutrality by giving preference to exclusive contractors.

The investigation was ordered months after the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) lodged a complaint. However, when the NRAI filed the complaint with the CCI in July of last year, the corporations apparently rejected the accusation. The NRAI, which represents over 500,000 restaurants across the country, had requested that the CCI probe the two corporations for allegedly giving precedence to some eateries.