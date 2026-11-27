The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has opened its 75th STPI centre in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The new facility, built at Rs 18.25 crore, aims to boost regional IT growth and support startups across the Rohilkhand area.

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), inaugurated its 75th centre in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, to strengthen the regional technology ecosystem and promote entrepreneurship as per a statement by the Ministry of Electronics & IT. According to the release, the Bareilly facility is STPI's 75th centre in India. Of these, 67 are located in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, reflecting the organisation's focus on expanding technology infrastructure and promoting regional entrepreneurship. The centre was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada.

“Developed with an investment of approximately Rs 18.25 crore on a 2-acre land parcel, the Bareilly Centre will strengthen the regional IT/ITeS ecosystem by providing an institutional platform for technology enterprises and emerging entrepreneurs,” the Ministry said in the release.

According to the release, the Bareilly centre will further strengthen STPI's efforts to promote the Information Technology and IT-enabled Services (IT/ITeS) industry beyond established technology hubs. Through its network of centres and incubation facilities, STPI supports startups and technology enterprises by providing infrastructure, industry linkages and opportunities for product development and intellectual property creation.

Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, and Commerce & Industry, Government of India, said, “The inauguration of the STPI Bareilly centre is a landmark gift not only for Bareilly, but for the youth of the entire Rohilkhand region especially Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, and Badaun so they no longer have to migrate to major hubs like Mumbai, Noida, and Hyderabad for IT, startups, incubation, innovation, and research, instead gaining world-class technical facilities right at home while shaping the future of coming generations and driving local job creation.”

"In the IT sector, India stands today as the world's Talent Capital, powered by youth technical skill and design capabilities, and providing free technical facilities through STPI alongside skill development and support ensures that financial constraints never hold back talent and enterprise. As local MSMEs, IT industries, chambers of commerce, and entrepreneurs utilize the center to full capacity, we will expand additional buildings and technical facilities, while Common Service Centers (CSCs) under Digital India continue expanding rural access to Aadhaar, banking, electricity bill payments, and citizen services—giving me complete confidence, alongside commendations to STPI Director General Arvind Kumar and his team, that like Noida, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Gorakhpur, Bareilly will emerge as a major IT hub propelling technical and economic growth across Rohilkhand,” he said.

Arun Kumar Saxena, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Forest & Environment, Zoological Garden and Climate Change, Government of Uttar Pradesh, added, “The establishment of the STPI Bareilly Centre is a welcome development for the region and will contribute to expanding opportunities in the technology sector. Bareilly and the surrounding areas have considerable potential in terms of talent and entrepreneurship. The centre will provide an important platform for young people, startups and technology enterprises to explore new opportunities, develop innovative ideas and contribute to the state's economic progress.” (ANI)