Indian benchmark indices opened flat today, pressured by surging crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. While FII buying offers support, experts anticipate a consolidation phase amid macroeconomic headwinds.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): Indian benchmark equity indices opened flat on Friday, with rising crude oil prices amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East weighing on investor sentiment; however, sustained institutional buying provided some support to the market.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said the market was showing resilience, primarily supported by sustained Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) buying and improving fundamentals. However, he cautioned that the spike in crude oil prices remained a key macroeconomic concern. "The market is exhibiting resilience imparted mainly by sustained FII buying, supported by improving fundamentals," Vijayakumar said.

Highlighting the impact of rising oil prices, he said, "Brent crude has again spiked above $96 due to increasing tensions in the Middle East. In the context of rising inflation in India, hardening of crude prices is negative news." He added that with several headwinds on the horizon, including geopolitical tensions and proposed US tariffs, "there is no room for a sustained rally in the market. A consolidation phase appears likely in the near-term."

At the time of reporting, Brent crude was trading at around USD 96.46 per barrel, while crude oil was trading at approximately USD 85.71 per barrel. Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodity and Currency Research, Kotak Neo, also flagged the geopolitical developments driving crude prices higher, noting that Brent had settled at USD 96.57 on Thursday, its highest closing level since November 6, and was trading near USD 96 on Friday. "Oil has a different driver. Brent settled at USD 96.57 on Thursday, its highest close since 6 November, and traded near USD 96 on Friday," Banerjee said.

He attributed the rise to attacks on key Saudi Arabian energy infrastructure, stating that the attack on the Jazan refinery had temporarily halted some operations, following a claimed attack on Ras Tanura. Banerjee cautioned that a sustained rise in Brent crude above USD 100 could increase demand for import dollars and potentially moderate foreign investor buying. "A sustained rise in Brent above USD 100 would lift demand for import dollars and could temper foreign buying," he said. On the currency front, he sees a floor for USD/INR at 92.00-92.20, with a broader trading range of 92-93. He noted that only a close below 92 would open the possibility of the rupee moving towards 90-91.

Meanwhile, domestic equity benchmarks began the session on a weak note. The Sensex opened marginally lower at 84,093.24 and was trading at 84,236.26, down 92.33 points or 0.11 per cent from its previous close of 84,328.59. The Nifty opened at 25,839.25 and was trading at 25,874.25, down 10.25 points or 0.04 per cent against its previous close of 25,884.50.

Sectorally, Nifty IT emerged as the biggest laggard, declining over 1 per cent. Auto, FMCG, Financial Services, Pharma, Private Bank and Oil & Gas indices also traded in negative territory, while Nifty Metal was the top gainer in early trade. On the BSE, Titan, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, IndiGo, BEL, Trent, Eternal, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Power Grid and ITC were among the top gainers. TCS, Infosys, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, M&M, Sun Pharma and Maruti were among the major laggards.

On the NSE, Titan, JSW Steel, Max Healthcare, Grasim, Adani Ports, Hindalco, BSE, BEL, Eternal, SBI, NTPC, ONGC, L&T and ITC were among the gainers. TCS, Reliance Industries, Infosys, HCL Technologies and ICICI Bank were among the key laggards. The market is expected to remain sensitive to movements in crude oil prices and upcoming monetary policy decisions. Investors will closely track the RBI's December 4 policy announcement and the US Federal Reserve's December meeting for signals on interest rates, inflation and global economic growth.