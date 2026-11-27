India's residential property market saw a 7 percent rise in sales value in October, despite a 24 percent drop in new launches. Growing demand and rising prices have led to a widening gap between supply and sales across major cities.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Housing sales by value across India's top seven cities rose 7 per cent year-on-year in October, even as new project launches declined 24 per cent, pointing to a widening gap between demand and fresh supply in the residential property market, according to a Nuvama Research report. The increase in sales came despite October coinciding with the inauspicious 'Shraddh' period and a high comparison base, as the corresponding month last year had benefited from the Diwali festival. On a month-on-month basis, housing sales by value increased 32 per cent in October. However, sales volumes rose only 1 per cent year-on-year, suggesting that higher property prices and larger home sizes contributed to the stronger growth in sales value.

For the first seven months of FY27, housing demand by value was up 5 per cent year-on-year, while new supply declined 4 per cent. Sales volumes remained flat during the period. Bengaluru, Hyderabad and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) recorded an 11-14 per cent rise in sales value during the period. Chennai and Pune saw growth of 7-8 per cent each, while the National Capital Region (NCR) and Kolkata registered declines of 13 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively.

On the supply side, new launches by volume fell 28 per cent year-on-year in October. For the year-to-date period, launch volumes were down 5 per cent, with the NCR, Chennai and Kolkata witnessing declines of around 34-42 per cent. Despite the decline in fresh supply, unsold inventory across the top seven cities remained stable at 21 months in October, compared with 20 months a year earlier and 21 months in September. "As demand-supply dynamics stayed favourable, inventory months remained stable at 21 months pan-India in Oct-26," the report said. Pune had the lowest inventory at 15 months, while Hyderabad recorded the highest at 31 months.

Meanwhile, average property prices increased across all major cities in October, rising 13 per cent in Chennai and 10-11 per cent in the NCR and MMR. Average ticket sizes also rose across markets, with increases ranging from 8 per cent in Hyderabad to 20 per cent in the MMR. Nuvama further said sustaining housing demand would depend on developers improving affordability and offering more homes in the mid-income and premium segments, rather than concentrating heavily on luxury projects. (ANI)