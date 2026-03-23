The stock market took a massive hit, shocking investors as nearly ₹13 lakh crore vanished in just two hours. The crash is being blamed on five major factors, including rising crude oil prices, foreign investors selling off, and global tensions.

Why the Share Market is Down Today: The market opened with a massive crash on the first day of the week, with the Sensex plunging 1,819 points right away. By 11:00 AM, investors had lost a staggering ₹13 lakh crore. Even big-shot stocks like Tata Steel, SBI, and HDFC Bank tumbled by 2-3% in this market 'tsunami'. If you're wondering why the market is falling so hard, here are five solid reasons...

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Fear of an Iran-US War

The biggest worry for global markets right now is the ongoing tension between Iran, the US, and Israel. The situation got worse over the weekend, with signs that the conflict could drag on. This has created a climate of fear, prompting investors to pull their money out of the market.

Crude Oil on Fire

The Strait of Hormuz, a route for 20% of the world's crude oil, is at the centre of the conflict. Any disruption there could choke the oil supply. Because of this risk, Brent crude has already shot past $113 a barrel. Since India imports most of its oil, expensive crude means higher inflation and a falling market for us.

Rupee Hits a Record Low

While the stock market is crashing, the Indian rupee is also taking a beating. Today, the rupee hit a record low of 93.84. A weak rupee is making foreign investors pull their money out of India, which is adding to the selling pressure in the market.

Hike in Diesel Prices

In another blow, government oil companies have hiked the price of industrial diesel by a massive 25%, which is about ₹22 per litre. This will directly hit sectors like logistics, infrastructure, and manufacturing, squeezing their profits. Fearing this, stocks in these sectors took a nosedive today.

Foreign Investors Pulling Out

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have been pulling their money out of the Indian market for a while now. With bond yields rising in the US, they find it safer to invest their money there. FIIs have been on a selling spree in March, pulling out a total of ₹90,152 crore by March 20. When the big players exit, it becomes very difficult for smaller investors to hold their ground.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and awareness purposes only. The information provided here is not investment advice. Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Please consult your financial advisor or a market expert before making any decisions related to stocks, mutual funds, or any other investments.