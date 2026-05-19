Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL) posted its highest ever annual turnover of Rs 1214.09 crore and a profit of Rs 4.75 crore for FY 2025-26. The company also reported an operational profit of Rs 253.46 crore.

Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL), India's premier dredging organization under the consortium of four major ports -- Visakhapatnam Port Authority, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, Paradip Port Authority and Deendayal Port Authority has achieved a historic milestone by posting its highest ever Annual Turnover of Rs. 1214.09 Crore during the Financial Year 2025-26, the best performance since its inception over the last five decades.

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As per Dredging Corporation of India Limited, "The Company has also registered a profit after Tax (PAT) of Rs 4.75 Crore for the Financial Year 2025-26, reflecting strong operational efficiency, prudent financial management and unwavering commitment of Team DCI. "

Resilient Performance Amidst Global Challenges

"Despite challenging global economic conditions and persistent inflationary pressures triggered by volatile geopolitical developments across the world, DCIL demonstrated remarkable resilience throughout the year," the DCI said in a release

DCI Limited further said in a statement, "The Company successfully navigated multiple operational challenges, including rising fuel prices, increased operational costs and intense pricing pressures while still delivering an impressive Operational Profit (EBIDA) Rs 253.46 Crore for the FY 2025-26."

The Company's robust performance highlights its adaptability, strategic planning and execution excellence. Team DCI continued to deliver all ongoing dredging projects efficiently and within stipulated timelines, ensuring complete satisfaction of clients across various ports and maritime infrastructure projects.

Enhanced Shareholder Value

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for FY 2025-26 improved significantly to Rs 5.28, from negative Rs 12.07 in the previous financial year 2024-25, reflecting enhanced shareholder value and sustained growth momentum.

Leadership Commentary

Speaking on this landmark achievement, Dr Madhaiyan Angamuthu, Chairman, Dredging Corporation of India and Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Authority & Mumbai Port Authority, stated, "This historic performance reflects the resilience, dedication, and collective commitment of the entire DCIL team."

"Despite challenging global economic and geopolitical conditions, the Company has demonstrated remarkable strength and operational excellence. I am confident that with continued teamwork, strategic vision, and unwavering determination, DCIL will scale even greater heights in the years ahead and further strengthen its position as India's premier dredging organisation," he added

Capt S Divakar, MD & CEO, DCIL, said, "The record-breaking turnover achieved during FY 2025-26 is a testimony to the hard work, professionalism, and perseverance of all employees and stakeholders of DCIL. This turnaround performance gives us renewed confidence to face future challenges with greater determination. We remain committed to driving operational efficiency, enhancing capacity, and ensuring sustainable growth for the Company in the coming years." (ANI)