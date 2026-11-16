Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has chaired the initial pre-Budget consultation with economists for the 2027-28 Union Budget. This meeting initiates the government's wider stakeholder exercise to help shape upcoming financial priorities.

Sitharaman Chairs First Pre-Budget 2027-28 Talks With Economists

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday chaired the first pre-Budget consultation with leading economists for the Union Budget 2027-28 to gather inputs from different stakeholders ahead of the next financial year's Budget. The meeting was attended by the Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), the Chief Economic Adviser and senior officials of the department.

The consultation is part of the government's annual pre-Budget exercise, through which it seeks suggestions and inputs from various sections of the economy to help shape the priorities and proposals for the upcoming Union Budget. The discussions with economists are among the first steps in the process, which will include consultations with representatives from industry, trade unions, state governments and the social sector. These meetings provide an opportunity for stakeholders to share their views on the country's economic priorities and highlight areas that may require attention in the upcoming Budget. The inputs gathered during these consultations help the government assess different perspectives while preparing the Budget. The discussions also allow experts and representatives from various sectors to place their suggestions before the Finance Ministry.

The consultation with economists marks the start of a wider series of discussions that will take place as the government prepares the Union Budget 2027-28. The annual exercise is aimed at gathering views from different stakeholders before the Finance Ministry finalises the Budget proposals. Economists, industry representatives and other participants are invited to share their assessment of the economy and their expectations from the government's financial roadmap.

The Union Budget 2027-28 is expected to be presented on February 1, 2027, which falls on a Monday. The Economic Survey, which provides an assessment of the country's economic performance and outlook, is likely to be presented on January 29 or January 31, 2027. With the first consultation now underway, the government has formally begun the process of seeking stakeholder inputs for the next Budget. Further meetings with different groups are expected to form part of the exercise in the coming period. (ANI)