Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced India's active shipbuilding pipeline exceeds USD 1.7 billion, with 80 percent from exports. The nation is developing greenfield clusters to become a top global shipbuilding power by 2030.

India Active Shipbuilding Pipeline Crosses USD 1.7 Billion In Value

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): India's active shipbuilding order pipeline comprises more than 150 vessels valued at over USD 1.7 billion, with export orders accounting for more than 80 per cent of the total value, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Monday.

Addressing the India Shipbuilding Investment Conclave 2026 in New Delhi, Sonowal said growing international interest in Indian shipyards reflects increasing global confidence in the country's shipbuilding capabilities and engineering standards. "Global confidence in India is already growing. Our active order pipeline comprises more than 150 vessels valued at over 1.7 billion US dollars. More than 80 per cent of this value comes from export orders," the minister said.

He cited orders from global shipping companies as an indication of India's growing presence in the international shipbuilding market. He said CMA CGM placing orders for emerging-fuel and dual-fuel LNG vessels with Indian shipyards reflects trust in Indian engineering capabilities. Sonowal also highlighted the interest of South Korea's KSOE in developing a mega greenfield shipyard at Tuticorin, describing it as a sign of confidence in India's long-term maritime opportunities.

The minister said existing Indian shipyards are also investing more than USD 1 billion in capacity expansion. He stressed that the country's next challenge would be to convert growing international interest into consistent performance by delivering vessels meeting international quality standards within committed timelines.

India is targeting a place among the world's top 10 shipbuilding nations by 2030 and among the top five by 2047. The government also aims to develop an annual shipbuilding capacity of approximately 4.5 million gross tonnes. To support these ambitions, the Centre and the governments of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha and Tamil Nadu are working together to develop five greenfield shipbuilding clusters.

Sonowal said the proposed clusters would be developed through dedicated special purpose vehicles (SPVs), supported by central and state incentives. The investment model aims to provide investors with ready land on long-term leases, common marine infrastructure, connectivity, utilities and a predictable institutional framework.

According to the minister, the coordinated approach would help reduce project risks and shorten the time between investment decisions and the start of actual production. Calling for greater participation from international companies, Sonowal urged global shipbuilders to partner with the proposed cluster SPVs and help develop next-generation Indian shipyards. He also encouraged marine equipment manufacturers to establish their presence in India, develop local supply chains and use the country as a base for global exports. Sonowal said the conclave was designed to move discussions towards concrete investment decisions, with global participants scheduled to visit proposed shipbuilding locations to assess their infrastructure, connectivity and investment potential.