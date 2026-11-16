Bengaluru is set to be a premier APAC market for new office development through 2035. Cushman & Wakefield report high rental growth and strong demand from tech firms and Global Capability Centres, driving long-term investment viability.

Bengaluru Poised to Remain Prime Office Hub in Asia Pacific by 2035

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Bengaluru is emerging as one of the strongest markets in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region for new office development, supported by sustained demand from technology companies and Global Capability Centres (GCCs), with the city expected to remain commercially viable for new office projects through 2035, according to a report by Cushman & Wakefield.

The report highlights Bengaluru's favourable rental growth outlook and technology-driven demand at a time when rising construction expenses, higher borrowing costs and challenging project economics are restricting new office development across several major APAC markets.

According to the report, prime market rents in Bengaluru are currently 16 per cent above economic rents, indicating a healthy viability margin for new office construction. This gap is projected to widen significantly, with prime market rents expected to exceed economic rents by approximately 29 per cent by 2030 and 44 per cent by 2035. The report estimates that Bengaluru's prime market rents will grow by 5.0 per cent annually, outpacing the projected annual growth of 2.5 per cent in economic rents. This favourable rental trajectory is expected to strengthen the city's attractiveness for developers and investors over the next decade.

Ramita Arora, Executive Managing Director, Bengaluru & Head - Flex, India, Cushman & Wakefield, said, “Bengaluru continues to stand out as one of Asia Pacific’s strongest markets for new office development, supported by sustained demand from technology companies and Global Capability Centres. Prime market rents are currently 16% above economic rents, with this margin projected to widen to 44 per cent by 2035, reinforcing the city’s long-term development viability”.

The favourable outlook for Bengaluru contrasts with the growing development challenges in several other major APAC office markets, where higher financing costs, construction expenses and limited rental growth are putting pressure on project feasibility. Seoul is also the other standout market in the region, with prime market rents currently 26 per cent above economic rents, providing the widest development viability margin among the five markets analysed in the report. The city is also expected to remain viable for new office development through 2035.

In comparison, Singapore's development opportunities are expected to become increasingly dependent on the redevelopment of older office buildings rather than fresh projects. Tokyo, despite having a vacancy rate of just 0.3 per cent, is projected to lose development viability from 2030 as financing costs and capitalisation rates rise. Sydney faces the most challenging conditions, with economic rents currently 24 per cent above prime market rents, creating a significant feasibility gap that is expected to persist through 2035.

The report suggests that future office development across APAC will become increasingly concentrated in markets with strong occupier demand, expanding talent pools and favourable rental growth prospects, positioning Bengaluru among the region's most promising destinations for new commercial real estate investment.