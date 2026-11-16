India's real estate sector grew by 39% year-on-year through September 2026. The Colliers report highlights a major shift toward hospitality and alternative assets, supported by robust domestic and foreign capital inflows across the market.

India Real Estate Investment Surges 39 Percent in First Nine Months

Investments in India's real estate sector rose 39 per cent year-on-year during January-September 2026, with hospitality and alternative assets recording a six-to-seven-fold increase, indicating growing investor interest beyond traditional office properties, according to a Colliers report released on Monday.

The report said office assets continued to account for the largest share of investments in India, at 37 per cent during the nine-month period. However, hospitality and alternative assets attracted significantly higher investments compared with the corresponding period last year. Foreign investor participation also strengthened, with cross-border investments in India rising 17 per cent year-on-year during the period. Domestic investors accounted for 59 per cent of total investments, while foreign capital was particularly active in hospitality and alternative assets. Foreign investors contributed nearly three-fourths of investments in alternative assets and almost the entire investment in hospitality during the period.

“India's real estate market continues to demonstrate remarkable depth, supported by strong domestic capital allocation and continued foreign investor participation,” said Badal Yagnik, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Colliers India. He said the rise in foreign investments reflected global investors' confidence in India's long-term growth prospects, adding that cross-border capital was expanding beyond traditional assets.

Across nine key Asia-Pacific markets, real estate investments reached USD 167 billion during the first three quarters of 2026, up 13 per cent year-on-year. Cross-border investors accounted for 35.7 per cent of acquisitions, deploying USD 53.5 billion, already matching their total investment for the full year 2025. Japan remained the region's largest investment market with USD 40.6 billion, followed by China at USD 32.5 billion and Australia at USD 25.9 billion. Singapore recorded the strongest growth, with investments reaching USD 20.4 billion, nearly three times the level in the corresponding period last year.

The report also highlighted a shift towards retail and data centre assets. Retail investments in Asia-Pacific rose 44 per cent year-on-year to USD 35.9 billion, while data centre transactions reached USD 14.6 billion, exceeding the full-year 2025 volume. Colliers expects investors in 2027 to focus on assets that can generate stable income and rental growth, with refurbishment and repositioning of existing properties likely to gain importance. Higher financing costs may moderate activity, while power availability, utilities and regulatory constraints are expected to influence data centre investments.

“In a higher-rate environment, capital will increasingly favour markets where economic growth, constrained supply and occupier demand can support income growth,” said Theo Novak, Managing Director of Capital Markets, Asia Pacific at Colliers.