India's FY27 GDP growth target of 7% remains achievable despite El Niño and liquidity risks. Economist Debopam Chaudhuri cites strong first-half growth, while noting that inflation spikes are likely transitional and manageable.

India's 7% GDP Growth Target Remains Achievable Despite Economic Risks

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): India’s 7 per cent GDP growth target for FY27 remains achievable despite risks from severe El Niño conditions and tight liquidity, Debopam Chaudhuri, Chief Economist at Piramal Finance, said on Monday.

In an exclusive interview with ANI in Mumbai, Chaudhuri said strong economic growth in the first two quarters has supported expectations of achieving the annual target. "If Q3 and Q4 do not show extreme weakness, then the 7% number is achievable," he said. However, he added that growth could moderate to 6.7-6.8 per cent if economic challenges intensify.

On October's retail inflation crossing the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent, Chaudhuri said the increase was mainly due to higher food prices caused by adverse weather conditions and rising energy costs. He described the inflation spike as "purely transitional" and expressed confidence that prices would ease with the arrival of Kharif crops and a decline in global energy-related risks. "As we speak, Brent crude is trading around $95 a barrel, and as dialogue resumes, I am hopeful this will come down further, closer to $90," he said. He also pointed to the possibility of higher global crude oil supplies as production increases and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz gradually ease.

Despite India's merchandise trade deficit widening to USD 39.88 billion in October, Chaudhuri said the country's external position remains comfortable. "The fact that India's Current Account Deficit is still around 1% or so of GDP is commendable. We are far away from the threshold—the red mark, if I may say so—which is closer to 3.5% or 3.7% of GDP," he said.

On the upcoming Union Budget, Chaudhuri said the fiscal deficit could exceed the FY27 target of 4.3 per cent by 20-25 basis points, taking it to around 4.5 per cent of GDP. However, he expects the government to manage the additional pressure without resorting to extra borrowing, supported by the RBI's dividend surplus. He also stressed the need to maintain government capital expenditure as private investment continues to face delays due to higher borrowing costs and cautious monetary policies across major economies. "During this interim period, government capex will have to continue pumping the economy, and I hope public capex estimates in the upcoming Budget are framed accordingly," he said.

On foreign portfolio investment (FPI), Chaudhuri said higher yields in the US and Japan have made investors cautious. However, he maintained that India would continue to attract foreign investors looking to diversify into emerging markets. "India will remain one of the preferred destinations as far as diversification into emerging markets remains a theme in the minds of FPIs," he said.

Chaudhuri also flagged concerns over the impact of severe El Niño conditions on agricultural production and rural demand. While two consecutive good harvests could provide some support to farmers' loan repayment capacity, he warned that lower farm incomes and higher rural inflation could affect household spending. "There is a strong probability of a slowdown in rural discretionary spending," he said. (ANI)