    Sensex soars! Indian share market hits historic 85,000; Nifty nears 26,000-mark

    Driven by strong performance in steel and auto sectors, the Sensex has surged to an unprecedented 85,000 points. This milestone comes amidst a record-breaking rally in the Indian share market, with the Nifty also nearing the 26,000 mark.

    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 10:32 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

    The Sensex has reached 85,000 points for the first time, extending the Indian share market's record run, which has been boosted by steelmakers and automakers. As equity markets reach all-time highs, the Nifty is also approaching 26,000 points. Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and Powergrid outperformed the 30-share Sensex index, while Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, and Bajaj Finance underperformed.

    Only four days ago, the Sensex reached 84,000, and on September 12, it hit 83,000. The 82,000 mark was reached on August 1, followed by 81,000 on July 18. The record run from 80,000 to 85,000 points occurred in less than 12 weeks.

