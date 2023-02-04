Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEBI on Adani Controversy: 'Measures in place to address excessive volatility in specific stocks'

    SEBI has clarified its stand on the ongoing controversy involving the Adani Group, stating that it is committed to ensuring market integrity'.

    SEBI on Adani Controversy: 'Measures in place to address excessive volatility in specific stocks'
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Feb 4, 2023, 6:14 PM IST

    Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has clarified its stand on the ongoing controversy involving the Adani Group, stating that it is committed to ensuring market integrity'.

    SEBI said that unusual price movement in the stocks of a business conglomerate had been observed during the past week. 'As part of its mandate, SEBI seeks to maintain orderly and efficient functioning of the market and has put in place a set of well defined, publicly available surveillance measures (including the ASM framework) to address excessive volatility in specific stocks,' the market regulator said.

    Also Read: 'India's macro fundamentals not affected': FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Adani row

    SEBI has consistently followed this approach on entity-level issues and would continue to do so in future as well, SEBI added.

    SEBI, however, stopped short of clearly mentioning whether it is conducting any probe into the matter or not.

    On a longer-term basis also, Indian markets have been viewed positively by investors, SEBI said, adding that a cross-country comparison of dollar-adjusted market returns with both peer and developed countries during the past three years to date places the Indian market as a positive outlier.

    Adani group stocks have been taking a hammering at the stock market after New York-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research levelled a slew of allegations, claiming widespread share price manipulation and fraudulent transactions at the Gautam Adani-led group.

    Even though the Adani group dismissed the allegations and reiterated that it had complied with Indian laws and disclosure requirements, the stocks of the group firms took a massive hit. 

    In just six trading sessions, the ten listed Adani group firms faced a combined erosion of over Rs 8.5 lakh crore. The controversy even forced Adani Enterprises to withdraw a Rs 20,000 crore Follow-on Public Offer (FPO).

    The issue has become a political hot potato for the government as well. Several Opposition leaders have sought a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe. Parliament proceedings have been disrupted over the issue since after the budget 2023 presentation. 

    For now, the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange have placed three Adani group companies -- Adani Enterprises, Ambuja Cements and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone -- under their short-term additional surveillance measure (ASM). This is aimed at curbing speculation and short-selling in these stocks. Intra-day trading in these stocks would require a 100 per cent upfront margin.

    Also Read: Adani vs Hindenburg row: Banking sector resilient and stable, says RBI

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2023, 7:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Adani vs Hindenburg row: Banking sector resilient and stable, says RBI snt

    Adani vs Hindenburg row: Banking sector resilient and stable, says RBI

    Hindenburg row Assessing overall financial flexibility of Adani Group says Moodys gcw

    Hindenburg row: Assessing overall financial flexibility of Adani Group, says Moody's

    No immediate impact on Adani entities' ratings following Hindenburg report: Fitch Ratings snt

    No immediate impact on Adani entities' ratings following Hindenburg report: Fitch Ratings

    Gautam Adani no longer among world top 20 richest people after Hindenburg report gcw

    Gautam Adani no longer among world's top 20 richest people

    Kerala budget 2023 liquor petrol diesel car tax electricity real estate to get costlier what is cheaper full list of items snt

    Kerala Budget 2023: Liquor, fuel, new vehicles, electricity to get costlier; See full list here

    Recent Stories

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23: Will preparing rank-turner pitches backfire for India against Australia?-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Will preparing rank-turner pitches backfire for India?

    Morbi bridge collapse case: Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of 7 accused; check details AJR

    Morbi bridge collapse case: Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of 7 accused; check details

    Decided to take a provisional suspension with the hope of a swift resolution - Dipa Karmakar on 21-month ban-ayh

    'Decided to take a provisional suspension with the hope of a swift resolution' - Dipa Karmakar on 21-month ban

    Artificial Tears case: Tamil Nadu-based firm told to suspend making eye-drop

    'Artificial Tears' case: Tamil Nadu-based firm told to suspend making eye-drops

    WATCH: This was legendary singer Vani Jairam's last video vma

    WATCH: This was legendary singer Vani Jairam's last video

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon