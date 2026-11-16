SEBI has established a PMAC sub-group to review ICDR regulations. The panel aims to streamline capital-raising processes, clarify regulatory requirements, and ensure investor protection while facilitating easier market access for eligible issuers.

SEBI Forms Expert Panel to Streamline Capital Raising Norms in India

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) constituted a Sub-Group of the Primary Market Advisory Committee (PMAC) to review specific provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018. According to SEBI, the newly formed panel examined Chapters II, IIA, IV, V, and VI of the ICDR Regulations, along with the relevant schedules and related regulatory directions. The market regulator initiated this exercise to streamline capital-raising norms for companies while safeguarding market participants. "The review aims to identify opportunities to facilitate ease of access to the capital market for eligible issuers, simplify and rationalise regulatory requirements, eliminate duplicative disclosures and procedures, and improve regulatory clarity and consistency, while maintaining adequate disclosures, investor protection and market integrity," SEBI stated in its official communication.

Under its defined terms of reference, the Sub-Group scrutinized eligibility conditions applicable to issuers across various modes of capital raising, including Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), Follow-on Public Offers (FPOs), preferential issues, and Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs). The panel also assessed lock-in requirements governing promoters, pre-issue capital, and securities allotted under preferential issues. Furthermore, the committee evaluated the application process, allocation methodology, and allotment mechanisms alongside their related procedural mandates. The review also covered the rationalisation of disclosure norms in offer documents and other filings prescribed under the regulations. Pricing norms formed another core area of the panel's mandate. The Sub-Group examined "pricing requirements and the applicable price discovery framework, including determination and disclosure of the price or price band, floor price and other related requirements, as applicable to the respective modes of capital raising," the document noted. Alongside pricing, the panel reviewed the format and content of due diligence certificates and submissions filed by lead managers and other intermediaries. It also looked into existing SEBI circulars, advisories, and general orders to determine the need for their consolidation or alignment with the ICDR framework. Addressing broader operational challenges, the Sub-Group examined "other regulatory and procedural requirements under the aforesaid Chapters and Schedules, including inconsistencies, ambiguities, duplicative requirements and implementation-related issues, and recommendation of appropriate changes, wherever necessary," SEBI said. The panel also retained the scope to inspect any other incidental or relevant matters. To ensure thorough deliberations, the regulator granted the panel operational flexibility. "The Sub-Group may co-opt additional members or invite subject matter experts and other relevant stakeholders for its deliberations, as considered appropriate," SEBI stated. The concerned team within SEBI provided the required secretarial and technical assistance to the panel during its discussions. Following its review, the Sub-Group placed its recommendations before the PMAC for further consideration. (ANI)