Adani New Industries has started producing India's longest 91.2-metre wind turbine blades in Gujarat. Designed for the 5 MW platform, these blades aim to improve energy efficiency and capacity, marking a milestone for India's wind sector.

Adani New Industries Commences Production of Longest Wind Blade in India

Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited, commenced production of the blades at its integrated manufacturing facility in Mundra, Gujarat, the company said in a press release on Monday. The blades have been developed for Adani Wind's MWL185-5.0 MW platform, which features a 185-metre rotor diameter and a hub height of 140 metres. The rotor sweeps an area of nearly 26,600 square metres, equivalent to more than three and a half standard football pitches. The platform is designed to harness varying wind speeds, enabling more consistent power generation, better utilisation of available wind resources and improved capacity utilisation factors.

"Producing India's longest wind turbine blade and securing certification for our 5 MW platform mark an important milestone for Adani Wind and the country's wind manufacturing sector," Milind Kulkarni, Chief Executive Officer of Adani Wind, said. He added that larger blades and higher-capacity turbines would enable each machine to capture more energy, including at sites with lower wind speeds, thereby broadening the geography available for wind generation. The 5 MW platform has received certification from WindGuard Certification GmbH, an independent German wind turbine testing and certification body, following prototype testing at its installation site in Mundra. The certification confirms compliance with the internationally recognised IEC 61400 series of standards covering wind turbine design, testing and manufacturing. The new 91.2-metre blades extend the facility's existing manufacturing portfolio, which includes blades measuring 78.6 metres and 80.5 metres. The development involves advancements in blade design, materials engineering, manufacturing precision and handling capabilities. Adani Wind currently has three turbine platforms listed under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM-Wind). The company's MWL160-5.2 MW platform has crossed 2 GW of installations at Khavda, Gujarat. Its cumulative orders from independent power producers outside the Adani Group have also exceeded 1 GW. Adani Wind said it plans to expand its manufacturing capacity beyond the existing 2.25 GW, as it seeks to strengthen its portfolio of 3.x MW to 5.x MW wind turbine platforms and expand its presence in domestic and international markets.