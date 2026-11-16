India's trade with ASEAN reached USD 128.4 billion in FY2025-26, but concerns persist over market concentration and a widening deficit. Experts urge diversification and improved market access to boost long-term trade integration.

India ASEAN Trade Reaches 128 Billion Amid Need for Diversification

India's merchandise trade with ASEAN reached USD 128.4 billion in FY2025-26, but the bloc's stagnant share of around 11 per cent in India's overall trade highlights the need for greater market access and diversification to strengthen trade ties, according to a report by Rubix Data Sciences. The report highlighted that India's trade with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) remains concentrated in a few countries, with Singapore and Indonesia together accounting for 47 per cent of total merchandise trade with the bloc.

"This indicates that despite the existing free trade framework, bilateral trade integration has not expanded significantly in relative terms. Strengthening market access, improving trade facilitation, and exploring opportunities in underpenetrated ASEAN markets will be key to unlocking the region's trade potential," the report said. It further noted that India's exports to ASEAN remain heavily concentrated in Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam, which together accounted for approximately 66 per cent of total exports to the bloc in FY2025-26. However, India's exports to ASEAN declined from USD 42.4 billion in FY2021-22 to USD 38.5 billion in FY2025-26, primarily due to a sharp fall in shipments to Indonesia.

According to the report, exports to Indonesia declined at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 per cent, falling from USD 8.5 billion to USD 4.5 billion during the period. While exports to major markets such as Singapore and Malaysia remained relatively stable, smaller ASEAN economies, including Cambodia, Brunei and Laos, recorded positive export growth, although from a lower base. On the import side, India's purchases from ASEAN increased from USD 68.1 billion in FY2021-22 to USD 90 billion in FY2025-26. Singapore emerged as India's largest source of imports within ASEAN, accounting for 27 per cent of total imports, followed by Indonesia at 23 per cent and Thailand at 18 per cent. Together, these three countries accounted for approximately 68 per cent of India's imports from the bloc.

"This concentration underscores India's substantial dependence on a limited number of ASEAN trading partners and the need to diversify its supply chain base in ASEAN," the report noted. The widening gap between imports and exports has also led to a sharp increase in India's merchandise trade deficit with ASEAN. "The deficit increased from USD 25.7 billion in FY2022 to approximately USD 51.5 billion in FY2026," the report said. "This highlights the need to strengthen India's export competitiveness, diversify its export basket and improve market access across ASEAN economies," it added.