India's sugar production hit 23.59 lakh tonnes for the 2026-27 season by November 15, over double the previous year's 11.49 lakh tonnes, primarily due to early crushing operations in Maharashtra where 154 mills are now fully operational.

India Sugar Production More Than Doubles to 23.59 Lakh Tonnes in 2026

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): India's sugar production more than doubled to 23.59 lakh tonnes as of November 15 in the ongoing 2026-27 sugar season, compared to 11.49 lakh tonnes during the corresponding period last year, according to the Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA). The sharp increase was primarily driven by the early commencement of crushing operations in Maharashtra, according to the association.

"The 2026–27 sugar season is progressing steadily, with 313 sugar mills having commenced crushing operations across the country as on 15th November 2026, compared to 311 mills during the corresponding period last year," ISMA said. Among the states, Maharashtra emerged as the largest contributor, producing 18.51 lakh tonnes of sugar, compared to 5.25 lakh tonnes last year. The number of operational mills in the state increased to 154 from 132 during the same period.

In Uttar Pradesh, sugar production stood at 2.10 lakh tonnes, compared to 4.25 lakh tonnes last year, with 80 mills commencing operations against 88 mills during the corresponding period last year. Meanwhile, Karnataka reported production of 1.40 lakh tonnes from 56 operational mills, compared to 1.46 lakh tonnes from 68 mills during the corresponding period last year.

Commenting on the production trends, Deepak Ballani, Director General of ISMA, said, "Sugar production has reached 23.59 lakh tonnes against 11.49 lakh tonnes during the corresponding period last year, primarily reflecting the early commencement of crushing operations in Maharashtra, where 154 mills have started operations compared to 132 mills last year." He further highlighted that crushing activities are expected to accelerate in other major sugar-producing states. "Crushing operations in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka are also progressively gathering momentum, with more factories expected to commence operations in the coming days," Ballani said.

Among other states, Gujarat produced 0.62 lakh tonnes, compared to 0.13 lakh tonnes last year, while Tamil Nadu reported 0.74 lakh tonnes against 0.27 lakh tonnes during the corresponding period last year. Uttarakhand's sugar production stood at 0.10 lakh tonnes, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together reported 0.12 lakh tonnes. Highlighting the domestic supply outlook, Ballani said, "With fresh production gathering momentum across the country, domestic sugar availability remains comfortable, and the industry is well positioned to meet domestic consumption requirements while ensuring adequate supplies in the market." (ANI)