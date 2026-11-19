The 240th CBT meeting, led by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, approved a new Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) for EPF members, increased wage ceilings for coverage, and introduced reforms to enhance retirement income, digital services, and fund sustainability.

240th CBT Meeting Highlights

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, chaired the 240th meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), on Thursday in New Delhi. Co-Vice-Chairperson Dr. Chandra Bhushan Kumar (Secretary, Labour & Employment), and Member Secretary Ramesh Krishnamurthi (CPFC), alongside representatives of Central/State Governments, employers and employees, also attended the meeting.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), in recent years, has introduced several key reforms and innovations to strengthen social security delivery through wider coverage, simplified claim settlement and digitalisation. These include enhancement in wage ceiling for mandatory EPF coverage from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000, introduction of simplified partial withdrawal rules and liberalised withdrawal limits, and rolling out of CITES 2.01, among others.

Systematic Withdrawal Plan and Pension Reforms

The Board approved a proposal to introduce a Systematic Withdrawal Plan, which will enable retiring EPF members to receive their accumulated provident fund savings in periodic instalments instead of withdrawing the entire amount in one go. As per the Ministry of Labour & Employment, "This reform will enable retiring members to withdraw their accumulated provident fund savings at regular intervals, such as monthly, quarterly or half-yearly, based on their preference.

"SWP will enable members to convert their retirement savings into a stable and predictable stream of systematic withdrawals post-retirement, while preserving ownership of the underlying corpus. Approximately 6.32 lakh EPF members aged above 55 years possess provident fund accumulations exceeding ₹5 lakh are expected to be the primary beneficiaries of the proposed SWP framework during the initial phase.

Governance and Digital Transformation

Additionally, to further boost flexibility and move towards the goal of universal social security, the proposal also introduces UAN-linked mechanisms for direct voluntary contributions and third-party micro-contributions. The Board approved the provisions relating to the minimum balance requirement and waiting period for withdrawal. Now, the minimum balance requirement for EPF has been reduced from the existing 25% to 10%, and the waiting period has been reduced from 12 months to 2 months.

The Board was apprised of the progress of Centralised IT Enabled System (CITES) 2.0, a centralised, UAN-based digital platform developed by C-DAC to modernise EPFO services. Post-implementation of CITIES 2.0, auto-processing of claims increased from 39% to 71% of the total claims processed. The overall processing and the average claims settlement time have declined from 11.15 days to 2.57 days.