Adani Energy Solutions has secured a new project in Bihar to evacuate 2,400 MW from the Pirpainti thermal power plant. The initiative will boost the state's transmission capacity and is set for completion by the last quarter of 2028.

Adani Energy Solutions Secures New Power Transmission Project in Bihar

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) has secured a power transmission project in Bihar to evacuate 2,400 MW of electricity from Adani Power's upcoming Pirpainti Ultra Super Critical Thermal Power Plant, as per a company statement. According to the company's release, the project was awarded through the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mechanism and is scheduled for completion by the last quarter of 2028.

“The project, won through the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mechanism, will provide annual tariff of Rs ~Rs 500 cr once commissioned,” the company said. As per the release, the project, titled "Evacuation of Power from 3X800 MW STPP Pirpainti", will be implemented through the special purpose vehicle (SPV) Vikramshila Power Transmission Limited. Apart from this, the project will not only facilitate evacuation of electricity from the upcoming thermal power plant but also strengthen Bihar's transmission network and improve power supply reliability, the company said.

Upon completion, the project will add 881 ckm of transmission lines and 3,160 MVA of transformation capacity, taking AESL's total network to 30,683 ckm and 146,585 MVA, respectively, the company said. With the addition of the Bihar project, AESL's transmission capital expenditure pipeline now stands at approximately Rs 91,500 crore, according to the release.

The project involves constructing four gas-insulated substations (GIS) at Jhanjharpur, Bethauli and Begusarai, alongside associated transformation infrastructure. It will also include 400 kV transmission lines connecting Pirpainti with Jhanjharpur and Begusarai, and Begusarai with Bakhtiyarpur, besides 220 kV connections and upgrades to existing transmission infrastructure.

Kandarp Patel, CEO of Adani Energy Solutions, said, "The Pirpainti transmission scheme will create a robust evacuation system for 2,400 MW of generation capacity while strengthening Bihar's transmission backbone. It will enhance grid reliability and resilience and help the state meet its growing power demand.” "We remain committed to building reliable and efficient transmission infrastructure that supports the country's long-term energy security," he added. (ANI)