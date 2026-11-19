Novo Nordisk is leveraging India's research capabilities to accelerate drug discovery for sickle cell disease, while partnering with the government to improve diagnosis and care for affected tribal communities through wellness hubs.

Novo Nordisk Focuses On India For Sickle Cell Disease Drug Research

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): India plays a key role in Novo Nordisk’s drug discovery programme for sickle cell disease, the Danish pharmaceutical company’s India Managing Director Vikrant Shrotriya said on Thursday. He said the company is also working with the Centre and state governments in districts where the disease affects tribal communities.

“India is a very important part of that drug discovery program when it comes to sickle cell,” Shrotriya told ANI on the sidelines of the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) Annual Summit on pharmaceutical innovation in New Delhi. Shrotriya said the company has about three or four wellness centres in districts where tribal communities are affected by the disease. He also pointed to India’s goal of eliminating sickle cell anaemia as a public health problem by 2047.

The Novo Nordisk Education Foundation has signed an agreement with Rabindranath Tagore Medical College in Udaipur to set up a sickle cell wellness hub. According to the foundation, the hub is intended to help patients get diagnosed earlier, access care and receive regular monitoring, nutritional guidance and counselling. The partnership also aims to train healthcare workers in managing the disease.

The government launched the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission in 2023. The mission combines screening and early diagnosis with counselling, treatment and follow-up care. In a September update, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said more than 7.29 crore people had been screened under the mission, with about 2.5 lakh diagnosed with the disease and more than 20 lakh identified as carriers.

On AI, Shrotriya said the company’s Global Business Services team in Bengaluru works with research data to help researchers get results faster. “They are actually working nothing but data and the use of AI in drug discovery,” he said. Shrotriya described data as a critical part of drug development and said “the organization is working relentlessly in terms of squeezing the time for the launches.”

Novo Nordisk set up its Bengaluru Global Business Services centre in 2007. The centre supports more than 80 of the company’s affiliates worldwide, according to its India website. Its work includes managing and analysing clinical trial data, preparing clinical reports and monitoring drug safety. Globally, Novo Nordisk announced in September that it would work with Anthropic to apply AI to drug discovery problems identified by its scientists. In August, it announced a partnership with Amazon Web Services that includes a joint AI hub in London. The company said the hub aims to shorten the time between identifying a potential drug target and giving the first dose to a human participant. (ANI)